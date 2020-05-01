Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

Welcome to our page updating you on coronavirus news throughout the day. I'll bring you the latest stories plus guides, explainers and analysis from our experts. And I'll be shining a light on some of the good news stories from those across the country who are making a difference. If you have a story to share email us.
Live Reporting
Jennifer Meierhans and Kathryn Hamlett
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
Welcome to our page updating you on coronavirus news throughout the day.
I'll bring you the latest stories plus guides, explainers and analysis from our experts.
And I'll be shining a light on some of the good news stories from those across the country who are making a difference.
If you have a story to share email us.