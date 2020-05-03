A student nurse is set to "brave the shave" for a hospital charity.
Harry George, of Shrewsbury, is a second year nurse student at Staffordshire University and has so far raised more than £300 ahead of his head shave on 16 May.
The 22-year-old said: "I aim raising money for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity to support the staff who have had to step out of their comfort zone during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS TrustCopyright: Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
"As a student who has worked in a number of different departments at the trust during my work placements I have seen first-hand the day-to-day pressures everybody faces."
Doctors 'buy own PPE or rely on donations'
Almost half of doctors in England might be buying their own protective equipment or are relying on donations, according to a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA).
The survey of more than 16,000 doctors also found that 65% feel they are only partly or not at all protected while on the coronavirus crisis front line.
One said the situation was "an outrage for all staff".
The government says it is "working round the clock" to deliver equipment.
Celebrity hairdressers to pamper NHS staff
Hairdressers to the stars, Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko, have launched a campaign to offer free services to NHS staff.
The pair, who feature on ITVBe's the Real Housewives of Cheshire, called on salons across the UK to join National Hair Sunday.
The campaign pledges to give free hairdressing to NHS staff on the first Sunday that lockdown restrictions allow.
Thousands of salons across the UK have signed up including the Francesco Group, which has 40 salons across England.
Royston Blythe, who has salons in Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, has styled Katy Perry, Antonio Banderas and Lily Cole.
Lockdown leads daily pinta back to your doorstep
One industry enjoying a resurgence during the coronavirus lockdown is doorstep milk deliveries.
High demand for online supermarket deliveries and restrictions for a lot of other small businesses have seen a once familiar early morning sight return to neighbourhoods across England.
The BBC's Sue Paz and Stephen Stafford meet some of the men and women who are helping keep households well-stocked with more than just milk.
