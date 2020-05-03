A student nurse is set to "brave the shave" for a hospital charity.

Harry George, of Shrewsbury, is a second year nurse student at Staffordshire University and has so far raised more than £300 ahead of his head shave on 16 May.

The 22-year-old said: "I aim raising money for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity to support the staff who have had to step out of their comfort zone during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a student who has worked in a number of different departments at the trust during my work placements I have seen first-hand the day-to-day pressures everybody faces."