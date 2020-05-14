Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A number of papers focus on the economy after yesterday's warnings of a deep recession and the leaking of a Treasury document suggesting tax rises and a freeze on public sector pay to help tackle the crisis.
You can have a look at the day's front page's here.
Deaths of those with learning disabilities in care homes
Re-starting NHS services could take many months, experts say.
Everything from cancer care and routine surgery to district nursing services have been disrupted across the UK by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the end of April, ministers said it was time to restore services.
But three think tanks said reorganising services, coupled with the need for more personal protective equipment and extra cleaning, meant it would be some time before the NHS was back fully. Read the full story here.
'No predictions' for when coronavirus may disappear
The world may have to come to terms with the continuing existence of coronavirus, a leading figure in the World Health Organization has warned.
Dr Mike Ryan said no-one should try to predict when the virus might disappear and that, even if a vaccine is developed, it will take a "massive effort" to bring it under control.
He likened Covid-19 to HIV, which has no vaccine, but which the world has come to terms with.
Council 'sent PPE six years out of date'
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
Political Reporter, BBC WM
A council has asked for government reassurance that a supply of personal protective equipment for staff on the front line against Covid-19 is safe, despite being six years out of date.
Birmingham City Council said it received a delivery in April of about 4,000 masks with 2014 use-by dates.
The authority claims a further supply was sent to it with plain stickers covering the 2014 date with a 2019 one.
A minister overseeing PPE would respond to the council, the government said.
Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'
BBC News
A test to find out whether people have ever been infected with coronavirus has been approved by health officials in England.
Public Health England said the antibody test, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, is a "very positive development".
The blood test looks for antibodies to see if a person has already had the virus and might now have some immunity.
Until now, officials have said such tests are not reliable enough.
But sources say this is the first one to offer serious potential.
