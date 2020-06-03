Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

University leaders suggested students would live and study with the same group to minimise mixing.
They were setting out safety measures for a socially-distanced student life - including a virtual freshers' week.
A survey suggested 71% of students would prefer to start the term later, if they got more in-person teaching.
University campuses have been closed since the coronavirus lockdown, with teaching switching online, and their representative body, Universities UK has been setting out how they might bring students back for the autumn term.
'Our son with Down's syndrome is thriving in lockdown'
Ali and Matt say they've never seen their son Zachary so well.
With Down's syndrome and a week immune system, the four-year-old usually has a constant cough and runny nose, and has been in hospital with severe chest infections several times.
They live with Matt's parents in Hampshire and the family have all been isolating together, and although they have not been officially advised to shield, they have barely left the house and garden, except for walks in nearby fields.
Lockdown has been very difficult for some families with children with special needs, but Ali and Matt say that for Zachary, reduced exposure to infections has meant unusually good health, which has helped him to grow stronger and move forwards with his speech and language development.
The team from London's Guy's and St Thomas' hospital and Kings College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties.
They hope the low-cost treatment can keep patients off ventilators.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In the trial, called Liberate, half of the patients will receive ibuprofen in addition to usual care.
The trial will use a special formulation of ibuprofen rather than the regular tablets that people might usually buy. Some people already take this lipid capsule form of the drug for conditions like arthritis.
Good morning
Rob England
BBC News
Welcome to our live coverage, bringing you all the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak from across England.
If you have a story you think we should be looking at today - please email us.
Live Reporting
Rob England and Jay Vydelingum
All times stated are UK
Students might have to stay in 'protective bubble'
Students might have to stay in a "protective bubble" of the same small group, when the UK's university campuses reopen in the autumn.
University leaders suggested students would live and study with the same group to minimise mixing.
They were setting out safety measures for a socially-distanced student life - including a virtual freshers' week.
A survey suggested 71% of students would prefer to start the term later, if they got more in-person teaching.
University campuses have been closed since the coronavirus lockdown, with teaching switching online, and their representative body, Universities UK has been setting out how they might bring students back for the autumn term.
'Our son with Down's syndrome is thriving in lockdown'
Ali and Matt say they've never seen their son Zachary so well.
With Down's syndrome and a week immune system, the four-year-old usually has a constant cough and runny nose, and has been in hospital with severe chest infections several times.
They live with Matt's parents in Hampshire and the family have all been isolating together, and although they have not been officially advised to shield, they have barely left the house and garden, except for walks in nearby fields.
Lockdown has been very difficult for some families with children with special needs, but Ali and Matt say that for Zachary, reduced exposure to infections has meant unusually good health, which has helped him to grow stronger and move forwards with his speech and language development.
Deputy mayor suspended over lockdown gathering
Liverpool's deputy mayor has been suspended for two months for breaching lockdown rules after a gathering in her garden.
Mayor Joe Anderson said Lynnie Hinnigan had apologised after an investigation by the local Labour Party into the apparent birthday get-together.
Mr Anderson said: "We all should stick by the rules."
Ms Hinnigan previously told the media that people attending only dropped off presents and she stayed away from them.
Durham County Council accused of 'increasing' deaths
At least 25 people have died at a care home amid claims from an industry body that a council's actions "caused" or "increased Covid-19 deaths".
Melbury Court in Durham is thought to be the care home with the highest number of deaths in the UK.
County Durham has had the highest number of care home deaths in England and Wales.
Durham County Council said it "strongly refuted" the claim by the County Durham Care Home Association (CDCHA)
Some patients went from the nearby University Hospital of North Durham to Melbury Court without being tested for coronavirus or after a positive test.
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Natalie Sherman
Business reporter, BBC News
As many across the country use video calling apps to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family during the pandemic - a company running one such service has seen huge growth.
Use of the Zoom video conferencing software jumped 30-fold in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to work, learn and socialise remotely.
At its peak, the firm counted more than 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings, while paying customers have more than tripled.
The dramatic uptake has the potential to change the firm's path.
Zoom said it expects sales as high as $1.8bn (£1.4bn) this year - roughly double what it forecast in March.
Johnson urged to 'get a grip' on virus strategy
Boris Johnson's "mismanagement" of the easing of virus restrictions risks a second wave of infections, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned.
In his strongest criticism yet of the PM's handling of the crisis, he told the Guardian that Mr Johnson must "get a grip" and restore public trust.
He said there was a suspicion the PM was "winging it" over moves to reopen schools and relax shielding advice.
But No 10 said it was proceeding with caution to secure a safe recovery.
Mr Johnson and Sir Keir will later go head-to-head at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since the Dominic Cummings row erupted.
Could ibuprofen work as a coronavirus treatment?
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus.
The team from London's Guy's and St Thomas' hospital and Kings College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties.
They hope the low-cost treatment can keep patients off ventilators.
In the trial, called Liberate, half of the patients will receive ibuprofen in addition to usual care.
The trial will use a special formulation of ibuprofen rather than the regular tablets that people might usually buy. Some people already take this lipid capsule form of the drug for conditions like arthritis.
Good morning
Rob England
BBC News
Welcome to our live coverage, bringing you all the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak from across England.
If you have a story you think we should be looking at today - please email us.