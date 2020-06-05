Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A woman in alcoholism recovery has said the "lack of connection" caused by the coronavirus lockdown led to a relapse.

Grace, not her real name, said: "It was really painful... and there were a lot of jokes flying around online about alcoholism and drinking.

"[For me] was not just a little bit extra on a night, it was waking up on a morning and sinking the bottles in the house, then hiding them under the duvet in case someone came up and saw.

Charities have expressed concern a new wave of people may develop alcohol misuse issues during the pandemic. Read Grace's story here.