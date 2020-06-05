Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A woman in alcoholism recovery has said the "lack of connection" caused by the coronavirus lockdown led to a relapse. Grace, not her real name, said: "It was really painful... and there were a lot of jokes flying around online about alcoholism and drinking. "[For me] was not just a little bit extra on a night, it was waking up on a morning and sinking the bottles in the house, then hiding them under the duvet in case someone came up and saw. Charities have expressed concern a new wave of people may develop alcohol misuse issues during the pandemic. Read Grace's story here.
Face covering rule 'should be extended'
Doctors have urged the government to make face coverings compulsory in all places where social distancing is not possible, not just on public transport.
All passengers on public transport in England must wear a covering from 15 June, the government said on Thursday.
But the British Medical Association, the doctors' union, said masks "should not be restricted" to transport.
It also said the risk from coronavirus would be "much less" if the rule started now, not later in the month.
NHS contact-tracing app 'in place by end of month'
A new NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app should be inplace by the end of the month, a minister has said.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said the app - which was trialled in the Isle of Wight - will "be running as soon as we think it is robust".
Last week new test and trace systems were launched in England and Scotland - but without the app due to delays.
The Guardian reported a senior NHS boss said the system would be imperfect at first but "world-class" by the autumn.
Good morning
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
Thank you for joining me for updates on coronavirus across England.
I’ll bring you the latest on the contact-tracing app and the rules on face masks.
And we'll look at the picture for dentists who have been told they can reopen on Monday.
