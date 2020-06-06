Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

The organisation's chairman Carl Lis said: "We want everyone to enjoy the National Park and to have a safe space in which to relax and exercise, but this can only happen if everyone respects the land, respects the community and respects each other."
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The global body said new information showed they could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets".
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead expert on Covid-19, told Reuters news agency the recommendation was for people to wear a "fabric mask - that is, a non-medical mask" in areas where there is a risk of transmission of the disease.
Good morning
James Law
BBC News
Welcome to Saturday's rolling updates on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across England.
We will be keeping you up to date with the latest news as well as bringing a flavour of some of the good work people are doing to help others.
Live Reporting
James Law and Lauren Potts
All times stated are UK
Isle of Wight MP admits lockdown 'barbecue' visit
A Conservative MP has admitted he failed to follow lockdown guidance when he reportedly attended a barbecue.
Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely went to an evening gathering at a journalist's home in Seaview on 22 May, according to the Guardian newspaper.
Mr Seely said he and his girlfriend met the man for a work-related discussion and ate "half a sausage", but did not enter the house or have a drink.
He apologised, saying he should have left when he saw others were there.
Merseyside's 'forgotten street'
Coronavirus has hit some of the poorest communities the hardest, with death rates in the most deprived parts of England double those in the most affluent areas.
The pandemic has deepened existing health inequalities in some areas, Public Health England says.
In this video, Ed Thomas reports from one street in Merseyside, where three people have died recently.
Day-trippers told to stop littering Yorkshire countryside
Day-trippers visiting the Yorkshire countryside have been told to stop treating it as their "playground".
North Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said there were "alarming and unfair" levels of overcrowding and litter as people visit beauty spots for a break from lockdown.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park said it believed a high number of first-time visitors had played a role, and has now published advice for visitors.
The organisation's chairman Carl Lis said: "We want everyone to enjoy the National Park and to have a safe space in which to relax and exercise, but this can only happen if everyone respects the land, respects the community and respects each other."
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The global body said new information showed they could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets".
The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead expert on Covid-19, told Reuters news agency the recommendation was for people to wear a "fabric mask - that is, a non-medical mask" in areas where there is a risk of transmission of the disease.
Good morning
James Law
BBC News
Welcome to Saturday's rolling updates on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across England.
We will be keeping you up to date with the latest news as well as bringing a flavour of some of the good work people are doing to help others.
Thank you for joining us.