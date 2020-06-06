Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

A Conservative MP has admitted he failed to follow lockdown guidance when he reportedly attended a barbecue.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely went to an evening gathering at a journalist's home in Seaview on 22 May, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Mr Seely said he and his girlfriend met the man for a work-related discussion and ate "half a sausage", but did not enter the house or have a drink.

He apologised, saying he should have left when he saw others were there.