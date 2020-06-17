Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

After a 100-day absence, the Premier League returns today when Aston Villa kick off against Sheffield United at 18:00 BST.

Then 92 games will be packed into a frantic 40 days.

All matches will be played behind closed doors as one of a host of measures to prevent any further cases of coronavirus.

A minute's silence to remember those who have died with Covid-19 will be held before the first matches.

