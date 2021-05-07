Where are votes being cast?

County councils:

Staffordshire

Warwickshire

Worcestershire

Metropolitan councils:

Coventry

Dudley

Sandwell

Solihull

Walsall

Wolverhampton

District councils:

Nuneaton and Bedworth

Cannock Chase

Redditch

Rugby

Tamworth

Worcester

Wyre Forest

All the seats in Shropshire Council, a unitary authority, are also up for election.

Police and crime commissioners:

West Midlands mayor

The combined authority mayor, covering the seven metropolitan boroughs, is responsible for planning and strategy for regional transport, skills training and local economic development. Click here to see the candidates.

For a reminder of all the candidates who stood in your area and information about what they would do, use our handy look-up tool.