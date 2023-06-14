BBC Copyright: BBC Councillor David Mellen said Nottingham was an overwhelmingly peaceful and tolerant city Image caption: Councillor David Mellen said Nottingham was an overwhelmingly peaceful and tolerant city

The leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, tells BBC Breakfast the city will come together following the "terrible things" that happened yesterday.

"The spirit of Nottingham will shine through this," he says.

"It was shown right at the start as people ran to those who'd been driven into.

"It was shown in the people who came here last night to St Peter's church in their hundreds."

"Yes we've had a terrible incident," he adds.

"But we remain a city that strives to be safe, that celebrates its diversity, and will come together in the coming days to support those who've lost loved ones and those who've been affected by these terrible things that happened yesterday."