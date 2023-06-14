The leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, tells BBC Breakfast the city will come together following the "terrible things" that happened yesterday.
"The spirit of Nottingham will shine through this," he says.
"It was shown right at the start as people ran to those who'd been driven into.
"It was shown in the people who came here last night to St Peter's church in their hundreds."
"Yes we've had a terrible incident," he adds.
"But we remain a city that strives to be safe, that celebrates its diversity, and will come together in the coming days to support those who've lost loved ones and those who've been affected by these terrible things that happened yesterday."
Watch: What happened and where, in 72 seconds
James Harness
Live reporter
We’ve put together a quick video laying out exactly what Nottinghamshire Police said about the attacks yesterday:
What happened yesterday?
Students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road, west of Nottingham's city centre, just after 04:00 BST
In another incident, at around 05:30, the driver of a stolen van attempted to run over three people in Milton Street in the city centre
All three were taken to hospital - one is in a critical condition and the others suffered minor injuries
Police say they then stopped a van in Maples Street where a 31-year-old man was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder
A man in his 50s, who has not yet been named, was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road. Police believe the van was the older victim’s, and the attacker stole it
The suspect remains in custody and police are attempting to establish his motive
What do we know about the suspect?
In all honesty, not very much.
With this being a live investigation, police have to be careful with how many details they reveal. For now, though, here's what we have learned.
The suspect is a man, aged 31, who's believed to be a migrant of West African origin. He's thought to have settled in the UK legally, but we don't know when.
He was Tasered following the three attacks and arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are questioning him - so far, his motive is unknown.
Reporting from the scene, the BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford says he understands the suspect has a history of mental health issues.
As soon as we know more, we'll let you know.
Two of three victims named
So far we know the names of two of the three people stabbed to death yesterday.
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, were found dead on Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST.
The University of Nottingham confirmed "with great sadness" the two teenage victims had been students there.
A flag at the university is being flown at half-mast.
The third victim - a man in his 50s - is yet to be named. We'll bring you that as soon as we have it.
Nottingham mourns stabbing victims
We’re relaunching our live coverage of yesterday’s fatal attacks in Nottingham.
Students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, and a man in his 50s were fatally stabbed in the early hours of the morning. The older man has not been named.
Three more people were also injured after being struck by a van, which Nottinghamshire Police believe was stolen from the older stabbing victim.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road, west of Nottingham's city centre, just after 04:00 BST
In another incident, at around 05:30, the driver of a stolen van attempted to run over three people in Milton Street in the city centre
All three were taken to hospital - one is in a critical condition and the others suffered minor injuries
Police say they then stopped a van in Maples Street where a 31-year-old man was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder
A man in his 50s, who has not yet been named, was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road. Police believe the van was the older victim’s, and the attacker stole it
The suspect remains in custody and police are attempting to establish his motive
