In a short while, the stepfather and mother of Jacob Crouch will be sentenced for the 10-month-old’s death.

Craig Crouch, Jacob’s stepfather, was found guilty earlier this week of the baby’s murder. Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Jacob died “in his cot, alone” on 30 December 2020 at home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, having suffered a “living hell”, Derby Crown Court heard during the trial.

Crouch and Barton will both appear at the same court today, to be handed their individual sentences by a judge.

