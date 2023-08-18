Police searching for father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif over her death

Police appeal to public to come forward with information
Police appeal to public to come forward with information
Finally, Det Supt Chapman appeals to the public to come forward with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem.
He concludes by saying police are trying to piece together a picture of Sara's life.
Det Supt Chapman says he won't take any questions as he walks back into Surrey Police HQ in Guildford.
BreakingSara suffered 'sustained injuries over an extended period'
The post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries which are now likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time," Det Supt Mark Chapman says, adding that this information "significantly changed the nature of investigation".
BreakingPolice looking for father, his partner and brother
Det Supt Mark Chapman continues by adding that a 999 call was made by a man identifying himself as a father from Pakistan.
Sara's body was found inside the property on 10 August, he adds.
As a result, officers have identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into Sara’s death.
"These people have been identified as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28."
'Heartfelt condolences'
Det Supt Mark Chapman gives his "heartfelt condolences" to Sara's mother and says he fully appreciates the "devastating impact" of Sara's death on her community.
The investigation continues at pace, he says.
Cause of death yet to be established
Yesterday, police said further tests were needed to establish the cause of death of 10-year-old Sara.
A post-mortem examination performed on Tuesday concluded that the cause was "still to be established".
Sara's mother describes her as an amazing child
Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old schoolgirl born to Olga.
Earlier this week she described her as both a ''popular'' and ''amazing child''.
Olga told The Sun: ''Sara was an amazing child.
''She had lots of friends at school and she would get on with anyone. Whenever I picked her up I would hear kids shouting ‘Bye Sara’."
National Crime Agency involved in the case
Earlier this week, the National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed it is working with Surrey Police in their investigation.
A statement from the NCA said: "This involves specialist officers from our Joint International Crime Centre and across our international network providing operational support, advice and guidance as required."
The BBC has spoken to police in Pakistan, who said that no formal approach has been made by the British authorities over the case.
Pakistan and the UK do not have a formal extradition treaty.
A sweet girl whose sparkle was put out too soon - tributes
Ever since news broke of Sara Sharif’s death, floral tributes have been left outside the Woking property where her body was found.
Some messages remembered a "sweet girl" whose "sparkle was put out too soon".
One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, described the neighbourhood as "pretty normal".
Sara "appeared to help look after her younger brothers and sisters, and especially the baby", the neighbour added.
Update due on Sara Sharif murder case
Earlier this month, 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif was found dead, alone, at a home in Surrey.
Her body was found after police were called to Hammond Road around 02:50 on 10 August. Sara was pronounced dead at the scene.
It then emerged three people Surrey Police wanted to speak to had left the UK in the hours before the youngster's body was found.
The three, who were known to Sara, booked one-way tickets to Pakistan, BBC News understands.
In the next few minutes, we're expecting to hear from Det Supt Mark Chapman from Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you the latest.
A reminder, you can watch the news conference if you press Play at the top of this page.