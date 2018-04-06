BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

An "obsessive" man, from Hertfordshire, who threatened to post sexual images of a teenage girl on the internet has been jailed for 13 weeks for breaking a court order linked to a suspended sentence.
Mathew Mallaghan, 21, of Bishop's Stortford had been ordered never to contact the girl and was told he would be jailed if he did so when he was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court in June.
But within three months he was again sending the girl social media messages where were described by his lawyer as a bid "to establish some kind of relationship" and not intended to be a threat.
Judge Andrew Bright QC said "the effect has been to cause the girl great distress and anxiety".
Mallaghan, who had been living at the YMCA, admitted breaching the terms of the restraining order, breaching the suspended sentence and failing to attend court on 30 January. He had already spent five weeks in jail and described the experience as "difficult and isolating".
Defending, Corinne Bramwell said Mallagan had difficulty dealing with his "obsessive" behaviour and suffered "a terrible sense of guilt' for what happened.
Family pay tribute to woman killed while walking dog
The family of a woman who was killed while walking her dog in Newport Pagnell have spoken of their "tragic loss" in a tribute to her.
Ann Waters, 64, died when she was struck by a grey Vauxhall Mokka on Westbury Lane at 20:05 last Friday. She was walking her dog with her daughter at the time.
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police the family said: "No words can ever express the sorrow and heartbreak we
feel as we try to come to terms with the untimely and tragic loss of Ann
Waters, our beautiful, selfless mother, wife, sister, auntie and great auntie.
"She was kind, had the biggest heart, and always put
everyone else before herself."
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while over the
prescribed alcohol limit in connection with the crash.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) were called to a tackle a burning taxi in Tring and used a hose reel jet (HRJ) to douse the flames just before 10:00.
Rail safety boost after passenger gets trapped in moving train door
New safety guidelines are to be published by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) after a passenger attempted to board a train at a Hertfordshire station and got trapped in a closing door.
The incident happened at Bushey station at about 21:25 on Monday, 26 March. The train started and had moved 30 yards ( 27m) before being stopped. The passenger remained upright but sustained a minor injury to their arm, an accident report said.
"We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident," an RAIB spokesman said. "Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest which will be available on our website."
The RAIB website said: "We could never hope to investigate every accident that is notified to us, the law gives us discretion about whether or not to investigate less serious accidents."
When deciding to investigate an accident the RAIB consider the severity of the outcome, potential for the consequences to have been more severe, the potential for new safety learning, and how widely it could be applied and safety trends or areas of particular safety concern.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe accident, at J16 for M40 affecting J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise at J16 M40, because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J17, A412 (Maple Cross).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound
M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A509 and J13 for A421.
M1 Buckinghamshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) and J13, A421 (Bedford), because of a broken down vehicle.
Everton Ladies 1-2 Arsenal Women
Louise Quinn scores a dramatic late header as Arsenal beat battling Everton to reach their 16th Women's FA Cup final.Read more
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Watford
Huddersfield boss David Wagner says his side's "job isn't done" despite beating Watford to move them seven points clear of the relegation zone.Read more
De Bruyne or Salah? Pundits pick player of the year
Luton Mall to fight Hatters' stadium finance plan
The owners of Luton's Mall have said they now support a new football stadium in the town centre but would continue to strongly oppose plans to fund it with a retail park.
The Mall's owner's Capital and Regional had said in 2016, when plans were submitted, that relocating Luton Town FC to Power Court could lead to "social issues" on match days.
Its new chief executive Lawrence Hutchings said: "I think the stadium could bring some great things for the town centre in terms of regeneration."
But he added 2020 Development's plans to fund the ground by creating Newlands Park, a retail and leisure site at junction 10 of the M1, would swamp the market at "a tough time for the High Street".
"There are alternate uses at Newlands Park or other sources of funding - we could pitch in with funding to plug the gap," he said.
Luton Town FC chief executive Gary Sweet said the company's decision to challenge the plans regardless was "disrespectful" ahead of a meeting of both parties.
