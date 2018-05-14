BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Two sheds, and everything inside, have been destroyed in an arson attack at allotments in Cheshunt, police say.
They were set alight at the Halfhide Lane site between 18:30 and 19:00 on Friday.
Carol Francis, from the Broxbourne local crime unit, said: "The sheds and their contents, including tools and seedlings, were completely destroyed by the fire and the flames also caused damage to surrounding trees.
"It is unclear at this stage what impact the fire may have had on the local wildlife."
Officers have called for anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
Former Hemel MP candidate 'Gangsta Grandad' raps to Stormzy
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe congestion, at J12 for A5120 affecting J13 for A421.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 exit slip road closed and very slow traffic southbound at J12, A5120 (Flitwick). Congestion to J13, A421 (Bedford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J24 for A111.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A421 Bedfordshire westbound
BBC News Travel
A421 Bedfordshire westbound severe accident, between A421 Bedford Southern Bypass and A603 Cardington Road.
A421 Bedfordshire - A421 Great Barford Bypass in Bedford closed and heavy traffic westbound between the A421 Bedford Southern Bypass junction and the A603 Cardington Road junction, because of an accident involving a vehicle that left the carriageway.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Sheds destroyed in Cheshunt arson attack
Two sheds, and everything inside, have been destroyed in an arson attack at allotments in Cheshunt, police say.
They were set alight at the Halfhide Lane site between 18:30 and 19:00 on Friday.
Carol Francis, from the Broxbourne local crime unit, said: "The sheds and their contents, including tools and seedlings, were completely destroyed by the fire and the flames also caused damage to surrounding trees.
"It is unclear at this stage what impact the fire may have had on the local wildlife."
Officers have called for anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
Former Hemel MP candidate 'Gangsta Grandad' raps to Stormzy
A pensioner who twice tried to become the MP for Hemel Hempstead covered a Stormzy track during the Britain's Got Talent auditions on Saturday night.
Barry Newton, 82, shocked judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon with a rendition of the grime artist's song Shut Up, which had to be heavily censored.
Mr Newton said he was auditioning for the show to prove he was still alive and can still do something.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were left shocked during his performance, with Donnelly remarking at one point: "We're going to have to bleep that, Barry!"
David Walliams said: "That's not the sort of language you'd expect the royal family to enjoy.
"I wrote a book called Gangsta Granny - but you are Gangsta Grandad!"
All four judges voted Mr Newton through to the next round of auditions.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans to be trialled this month
Welwyn Hatfield Times
Welwyn Garden City town centre regeneration plans – including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit – are set to be trialled later this month.
SuRie praised after Stortford singer's reaction to stage invasion
Hertfordshire Mercury
Bishop's Stortford's SuRie, the UK's entry into the Eurovision Song Contest, has been praised after her cool reaction to a protester seizing her microphone halfway through her performance.
Two arrests after man dies in road crash
Two men have been arrested after a car driver was killed in Hertfordshire.
A man in his 30s, who was driving a grey Honda Civic, was killed in a collision with a black Mercedes E220 on St Albans Road, in Redbourn, at about 21:50 on Saturday.
His passenger, a woman in her 50s, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men in their 20s, who were in the Mercedes, suffered serious injuries and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hertfordshire Police said it was working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this collision and called for witnesses to come forward.
The force said it would particularly like to speak to the driver of a car who it was believed stopped at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers.
Hamilton 'rejuvenated' by Spain victory
Andrew Benson
Chief F1 writer
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says his dominant Spanish Grand Prix victory has revitalised him after a difficult start to the season.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, between J13 for A421 and J12 for A5120.
M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes blocked on M1 southbound between J13, A421 (Bedford) and J12, A5120 (Flitwick), because of an accident involving car and van.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A1081 Airport Way.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked northbound at J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Mercedes reboot leaves questions for Ferrari'
Andrew Benson
Chief Formula 1 writer
As Formula 1 reaches its European heartland, Mercedes finally find their mojo and leave Ferrari with questions to answer.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J24 for A111.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 exit slip road blocked anticlockwise at J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at J13 for A421.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J13, A421 (Bedford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Mourinho: 81 points is a significant improvement
Gracia hopes Watford can be 'better next season'
Severe congestion: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe congestion, between J13 for A30 and J15 for M4.
M25 Surrey - Very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J13, A30 (Staines) and J15 M4.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Manchester United 1-0 Watford
Matt Davis
BBC Sport
Michael Carrick's final game before retirement ends in victory as Manchester United beat Watford at Old Trafford.Read more
Lawro's final day Premier League predictions v Tracey Neville
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on England netball head coach Tracey Neville to predict the final round of Premier League fixtures.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire anti-clockwise
M25 Berkshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J15 for M4.
M25 Berkshire - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise at J15 M4, because of a piece of wood on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J24 for A111.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road anticlockwise at J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J22 for A1081 and J23 for A1.
M25 Hertfordshire - Two lanes closed on M25 clockwise between J22, A1081 (St Albans) and J23 A1(M).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, at J6 for A405 North Watford.
M1 Hertfordshire - M1 exit slip road closed London-bound at J6, A405 (North Watford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, at J25 for A10.
M25 Greater London - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A412 and J18 for A404.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J17, A412 (Maple Cross) and J18, A404 (Chorleywood), because of flooding. Approach with care.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound
A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, at J8 for A602.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - A1(M) exit slip road closed southbound at J8, A602 (Stevenage), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Boreham Wood 1-2 Tranmere Rovers
Jay Freeman
BBC Sport
Tranmere Rovers battle for 89 minutes with 10 men to beat Boreham Wood and return to the English Football League.Read more
Severe congestion: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe congestion, at J12 for A5120 affecting J13 for A421.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 exit slip road closed and very slow traffic southbound at J12, A5120 (Flitwick). Congestion to J13, A421 (Bedford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J24 for A111.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A421 Bedfordshire westbound
A421 Bedfordshire westbound severe accident, between A421 Bedford Southern Bypass and A603 Cardington Road.
A421 Bedfordshire - A421 Great Barford Bypass in Bedford closed and heavy traffic westbound between the A421 Bedford Southern Bypass junction and the A603 Cardington Road junction, because of an accident involving a vehicle that left the carriageway.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hamilton takes pole position in Spain
Andrew Benson
Chief F1 writer
Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.Read more
Get Involved
Tweet us via #bbcefl
Matt Price: I was about to ask if that Tranmere red card was the fastest one this season.. but it's not! Tomas Kalas was sent off in 39 seconds at the start of the season?
Spot on Matt. The Fulham defender was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Reading's Mo Barrow in August.
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between J4 for A404 and J5 for A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane blocked on M40 northbound between J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout) and J5, A40 (Stokenchurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A505 Dunstable Road and J10 for A1081 Airport Way.
M1 Bedfordshire - Broken down vehicle on M1 southbound between J11, A505 (Dunstable South) and J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road). Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bono's son hits back in band name row
The Irish rock combo fronted by Eli Hewson are accusing their English namesakes of seeking publicity.Read more
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J25 for A10 and J24 for A111 affecting J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of an accident. Congestion to J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man shot dead outside Tube station named
Another man who was shot on the same night is still in hospital, police say.Read more