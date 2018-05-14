BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Two sheds, and everything inside, have been destroyed in an arson attack at allotments in Cheshunt, police say.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

They were set alight at the Halfhide Lane site between 18:30 and 19:00 on Friday.

Carol Francis, from the Broxbourne local crime unit, said: "The sheds and their contents, including tools and seedlings, were completely destroyed by the fire and the flames also caused damage to surrounding trees.

"It is unclear at this stage what impact the fire may have had on the local wildlife."

Officers have called for anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.