BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Teenager abused online over disability

    Video content

    Video caption: Teenager from Stevenage abused online over disability

    Ellie, 16, has cerebral palsy and received thousands of negative comments after miming to songs online.

Back to top