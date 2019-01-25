BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time