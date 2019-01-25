BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Posted at 21:5321:53Envelope updateSevere disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News TravelM1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A421 Bedford Road Bedford and J14 for A509.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 northbound between J13, A421 (Bedford) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South and J11A for A5 Dunstable.
M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J11, A505 (Dunstable South) and J11a, A5 (Dunstable), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire northbound
M1 Hertfordshire northbound severe accident, from J8 for A414 to J9 for A5183.
M1 Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J8, A414 (St Albans) to J9, A5183 (Redbourn), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
National League news - January 2019
Follow the latest news stories from the National League, including transfers and selected contract announcements.Read more
Teacher jailed for 1960s child abuse
Southampton Crown Court heard Hallman's victim was "traumatised" following the abuse five decades agoRead more
BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates
The latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Beds, Herts & Bucks.Read more
Crash left girl 'living death sentence'
Asman Nawaz is jailed for a crash which left his passenger paralysed and unable to breathe on her own.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Essex - Stationary traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, Honey (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Teen guilty of GBH after 'GCSE' stabbing
The boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, will be sentenced in December, alongside a friend.Read more
Man who 'sparked murder commotion' jailed
Darryl Daley's attempted robbery sparked a commotion which ended in the murder of a nearby father.Read more
Newcastle United v Watford
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup game between Newcastle United and Watford.Read more