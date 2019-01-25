BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.

    M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A421 Bedford Road Bedford and J14 for A509.

    M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 northbound between J13, A421 (Bedford) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South and J11A for A5 Dunstable.

    M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J11, A505 (Dunstable South) and J11a, A5 (Dunstable), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Hertfordshire northbound severe accident, from J8 for A414 to J9 for A5183.

    M1 Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J8, A414 (St Albans) to J9, A5183 (Redbourn), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.

    M25 Essex - Stationary traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, Honey (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

