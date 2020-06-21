Arriving at 8.30am this morning, Reading appears desolate and in mourning.

Large areas outside the gardens are taped up, and there are not many people here -mainly just press and TV cameras.

A strong wind is rattling litter in grey, deserted streets, most of which are being patrolled by armed police.

Commuters are struggling to get to work as so many roads have been cordoned off with police tape.

The few people who were arriving at Reading station expressed their shock at what had happened just a short distance away.