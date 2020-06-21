The attacks happened at Forbury Gardens in the town centre, a short distance from the railway station.
Pictures from the scene this morning
Large parts of central Reading remain cordoned off on Sunday morning, as these pictures from the BBC reporter on the scene show.
Council leader: 'Senseless and horrific attack'
The leader of Reading Council, Jason Brock, said it was “an
entirely senseless and horrific attack”.
He said: “We don’t know anything more about the motive at
the moment, of course there is an ongoing police investigation, I don’t think
it would be helpful to speculate further than that.
“For our part at the council, we’re offering our full
support to the police and to other emergency services as they progress things
this morning, of course we all want to know more, and I’m quite sure that the
police, as more information is available, will be sharing that.
“The Black Lives Matter event had finished some three hours
previous, and was by all accounts a very well-conducted, peaceful demonstration,
and this is not a connected attack with that whatsoever.”
Good morning
Good morning. We will be chronicling local reaction and updates to the fatal stabbings that occurred on Saturday night in central Reading.
At the scene: Town appears 'in mourning'
Linda Serck
BBC South
Arriving at 8.30am this morning, Reading appears desolate and in mourning.
Large areas outside the gardens are taped up, and there are not many people here -mainly just press and TV cameras.
A strong wind is rattling litter in grey, deserted streets, most of which are being patrolled by armed police.
Commuters are struggling to get to work as so many roads have been cordoned off with police tape.
The few people who were arriving at Reading station expressed their shock at what had happened just a short distance away.
