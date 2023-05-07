Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, caused a flurry of activity on social media yesterday as she played a starring role at the Coronation - holding ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

On Twitter many pointed out the Conservative MP's strength, even winning praise from her party's political foes.

Speaking to Times Radio before the ceremony, she joked she had been preparing by "doing some press-ups".

Video content Video caption: Penny Mordaunt carries sword ahead of King Charles Penny Mordaunt carries sword ahead of King Charles

The Leader of the House of Commons said she was honoured to be involved in the ceremony through her role as Lord President of the Council.

Notably, she became the first woman to carry and present the sword - which symbolises royal power and the King accepting his duty and knightly virtues.