The south comes together for Coronation Big Lunch

We're bringing you updates from Coronation Big Lunches across Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

Emily Ford and Maria Zaccaro

  1. How Penny Mordaunt played a starring role in the Coronation

    Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, caused a flurry of activity on social media yesterday as she played a starring role at the Coronation - holding ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

    On Twitter many pointed out the Conservative MP's strength, even winning praise from her party's political foes.

    Speaking to Times Radio before the ceremony, she joked she had been preparing by "doing some press-ups".

    The Leader of the House of Commons said she was honoured to be involved in the ceremony through her role as Lord President of the Council.

    Notably, she became the first woman to carry and present the sword - which symbolises royal power and the King accepting his duty and knightly virtues.

  2. School celebrates Coronation with own procession

    We love how this school has been celebrating the King's life with a royal procession around its playground.

    Fairfield's Primary in Basingstoke, had a marching band, royal horses and even a King Charles III and a Queen Consort Camilla.

  3. Good morning on Coronation Big Lunch day here in the south

    Emily Ford

    BBC South

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Coronation Big Lunch day here in the south of England.

    During the day we'll be bringing you updates from people across the region celebrating the Coronation with street parties, picnics and royal visits.

    We'd love to hear from you on our Facebook page or you can email pictures of your events to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

