Volunteers celebrate Coronation with Big Help Out
Live updates from volunteers taking part in Big Help Out community events across Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.
Emily Ford and Maria Zaccaro
McDonald's customers in Windsor get orchestral surprise
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has been surprising customers at McDonald's in Windsor.
To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, musicians gave a live, regal-inspired performance of the fast food chain's jingle.
The orchestra then took their performance out into the town, playing fo rvisitors heading to Windsor Castle to mark the start of the Coronation festivities.
Dorset County Hospital celebrates Coronation in style
The team at Dorset County Hospital have been pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Coronation.
Staff covered the wards in Union Jack bunting, baked cakes and snuck glimpses of the procession on laptops between shifts.
One group even created their very own royal carriage to match King Charles III on Saturday and the catering team made an afternoon tea for staff and patients to enjoy too.
In the post on Facebook, the team said: "A big thank you to everyone who is working this weekend and helping patients who would like to mark the occasion to join in the festivities."
How have you decorated your home for Coronation weekend?
Some residents in Windsor have been getting into the Coronation spirit by decorating the fronts of their homes over the weekend.
Photographers spotted these houses with a life-size King Charles III and Queen Camilla for people to take photos with and an extra large balloon Union Jack.
Captivating drone display at King's Coronation concert
A colourful drone display took to the sky across the country as part of the Coronation concert.
The drones formed together to create different animals and moments in nature, as Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel performed a cover of Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds on the stage in Windsor.
Watch William say he is 'so proud' of his father during Windsor concert
The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his "Pa" King Charles during the Coronation concert, saying the late Queen Elizabeth II would be "a proud mother".
Addressing the crowds at Windsor Castle, William said his grandmother was "up there, fondly keeping an eye on us".
He said this weekend was "so important" because it was all about service.
Highlighting King Charles' achievements over the last 50 years, William said: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."
Pop stars and performers wow King at Coronation concert
Royals set to take part in Big Help Out events
Millions of members of the public will take part in community events across the UK to mark the final day of the Coronation celebrations.
The Big Help Out involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.
The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects.
It follows Sunday's Coronation concert which featured performances from stars including Take That and Katy Perry.
Good morning on Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south
Emily Ford
BBC South
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south of England.
We're sure many of you are still recovering from the excitement of the Coronation concert and the hundreds of street parties yesterday - but today is all about getting involved with helping your communities.
We'd love to hear from you on our Facebook page or you can email pictures of how you're helping out today to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.