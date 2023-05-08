Katy Perry on stage at the Coronation Concert in Windsor
Live

Volunteers celebrate Coronation with Big Help Out

preview
48
viewing this page

Live updates from volunteers taking part in Big Help Out community events across Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emily Ford and Maria Zaccaro

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. McDonald's customers in Windsor get orchestral surprise

    Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
    Copyright: McDonald's

    The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has been surprising customers at McDonald's in Windsor.

    To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, musicians gave a live, regal-inspired performance of the fast food chain's jingle.

    The orchestra then took their performance out into the town, playing fo rvisitors heading to Windsor Castle to mark the start of the Coronation festivities.

    Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
    Copyright: McDonald's

  2. Dorset County Hospital celebrates Coronation in style

    Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Copyright: Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Copyright: Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

    The team at Dorset County Hospital have been pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Coronation.

    Staff covered the wards in Union Jack bunting, baked cakes and snuck glimpses of the procession on laptops between shifts.

    One group even created their very own royal carriage to match King Charles III on Saturday and the catering team made an afternoon tea for staff and patients to enjoy too.

    In the post on Facebook, the team said: "A big thank you to everyone who is working this weekend and helping patients who would like to mark the occasion to join in the festivities."

    Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Copyright: Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
    Copyright: Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

  3. How have you decorated your home for Coronation weekend?

    Windsor
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Some residents in Windsor have been getting into the Coronation spirit by decorating the fronts of their homes over the weekend.

    Photographers spotted these houses with a life-size King Charles III and Queen Camilla for people to take photos with and an extra large balloon Union Jack.

    If you've decorated your home for the occasion, let us know by sending in pictures to south.newosnline@bbc.co.uk or message us on social media.

    Windsor house
    Copyright: Getty Images

  4. Captivating drone display at King's Coronation concert

    A colourful drone display took to the sky across the country as part of the Coronation concert.

    The drones formed together to create different animals and moments in nature, as Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel performed a cover of Don't You Forget About Me by Simple Minds on the stage in Windsor.

    Video content

    Video caption: Captivating drone display honours nature at Coronation concert

  5. Watch William say he is 'so proud' of his father during Windsor concert

    Video content

    Video caption: William pays homage to King Charles and late Queen Elizabeth

    The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his "Pa" King Charles during the Coronation concert, saying the late Queen Elizabeth II would be "a proud mother".

    Addressing the crowds at Windsor Castle, William said his grandmother was "up there, fondly keeping an eye on us".

    He said this weekend was "so important" because it was all about service.

    Highlighting King Charles' achievements over the last 50 years, William said: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

  6. Pop stars and performers wow King at Coronation concert

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights from King Charles III Coronation concert

  7. Royals set to take part in Big Help Out events

    The Prince of Wales (L), the Queen and the King (R) wave flags at the concert on Sunday
    Copyright: reuter
    Image caption: The Prince of Wales (L), the Queen and the King (R) wave flags at the concert on Sunday

    Millions of members of the public will take part in community events across the UK to mark the final day of the Coronation celebrations.

    The Big Help Out involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.

    The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects.

    It follows Sunday's Coronation concert which featured performances from stars including Take That and Katy Perry.

  8. Good morning on Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south

    Emily Ford

    BBC South

    Islanders Youth and Community Centre, Portland
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Islanders Youth and Community Centre in Portland is hosting a Big Help Out event this morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south of England.

    We're sure many of you are still recovering from the excitement of the Coronation concert and the hundreds of street parties yesterday - but today is all about getting involved with helping your communities.

    We'd love to hear from you on our Facebook page or you can email pictures of how you're helping out today to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Back to top