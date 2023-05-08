Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Copyright: Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The team at Dorset County Hospital have been pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Coronation.

Staff covered the wards in Union Jack bunting, baked cakes and snuck glimpses of the procession on laptops between shifts.

One group even created their very own royal carriage to match King Charles III on Saturday and the catering team made an afternoon tea for staff and patients to enjoy too.

In the post on Facebook, the team said: "A big thank you to everyone who is working this weekend and helping patients who would like to mark the occasion to join in the festivities."

