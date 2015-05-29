Proposals by the new owner of the Grade A-listed building, beside the M6, include adding new meeting areas and landscaping on its roof, as well as creating multi-storey parking and shaking up a shopping parade.
Wembley tunnel
Nadine Towell
Producer, BBC Midlands Today
This is the view Aston Villa players will see as they wait in the Wembley tunnel ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup Final against reigning champions Arsenal.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alex Homer
Here is a recap of some of the stories we have been reporting this afternoon:
Former Great Britain 400m star and bronze Olympic medallist Katharine Merry has wished her beloved Aston Villa luck for the FA Cup final showdown with Arsenal.
She told us: "Cometh the hour cometh the Villains. Good luck to the mighty AVFC on Saturday. I am working in the USA on their biggest athletics meeting and gutted to be missing the biggest game of the year.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"It's all about this one-off 90 minutes (or whatever it takes!) and this Villa fan is cheering you all the way. PS don't forget to put on your special shooting boots Christian!"
FA Cup final 2015: Lawro's lowdown on Arsenal v Aston Villa
Mark Lawrenson
Football analyst
I see Saturday's FA Cup final as being an open game because Aston Villa will realise their best chance of winning is if they go at Arsenal.
Under Tim Sherwood, attacking has become Villa's strength.
Surely they will not want to just sit deep and wait for the Gunners to come at them, because I don't think they will hold out for long if they do.
Seventy-six-thousand ballot papers are being sent out to people in Sutton Coldfield so they can decide whether or not to have a town council.
It comes after a petition signed by 10,000 people called for the move. The postal ballot is being held in June.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ifor Jones, the service director for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council, says if it went ahead, the new authority would be funded through an additional precept - £50 per household raising £1.8m.
Cannock Chase 'sex abuse' victim speaks out
Express and Star
By day she attended a private school, practised the piano and cello, and went to church on Sundays.
Fun run fever will sweep through the Royal town on Sunday as 7,000 participants tackle the 8.5-mile course to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for a variety of charities and good causes.
Among those on the start line will be Jane Sutton, mother of the inspirational teenager Stephen Sutton.
FA Cup final: Villa old boys
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
Bert and Ted are off on another Wembley adventure with Aston Villa tomorrow - 58 years on from when they saw the club clinch its then seventh FA Cup with victory over Manchester United as 27 year olds.
A wet and breezy start to the day but the more persistent rain will start to break down into showers which will then fizzle out allowing for a drier and brighter afternoon with scattered showers. Highs of 14C (57F).
Alex Homer
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- A man nearly had his arm severed when he was attacked with a machete in Quinton
- The family of a woman who died on holiday in Jamaica have raised £17,500 to bring back her body to the UK
- The countdown is underway to Aston Villa's FA Cup final showdown with Arsenal
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- Man's arm nearly severed in Quinton attack
- Sutton Coldfield residents balloted on town council plan
- Aston Villa fans prepare for tomorrow's FA Cup final against Arsenal
Joshua PageCopyright: Joshua Page BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Google mapsCopyright: Google maps BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- A man nearly had his arm hacked off by a machete in what police believe was a "targeted" attack in Quinton
- Aston Villa players could net a huge financial reward for the club and the region if they win the FA Cup
- Sutton Coldfield residents could be asked to pay an £50 precept if a town council plan proves popular in a ballot
BBCCopyright: BBC Granada TVCopyright: Granada TV BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
- It's claimed a victory for Aston Villa in the FA Cup Final tomorrow would bring a huge financial boost to the club and the region
- Police say a man is lucky to be alive after a "targeted" machete attack which nearly severed his arm in Quinton on Tuesday night
- Birmingham City Council estimates a town council for Sutton Coldfield would cost residents an extra £50 in tax a year
West Mildands PoliceCopyright: West Mildands Police GoogleCopyright: Google BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- A new report suggests that the closure of police front desks in the West Midlands could stop victims of domestic violence coming forward
- 76,000 ballot papers are being sent to people in Sutton Coldfield so they can decide whether or not to have a town council
- A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism in the UK, are being questioned in the West Midlands
BBCCopyright: BBC
Cold overnight but sunny tomorrow
Rebecca Wood
BBC Weather
Showers will become confined to northern parts through the course of the night, with clear spells elsewhere. Turning chilly under the clear spells with a local grass frost in sheltered rural locations.
Tomorrow is looking like a much brighter day.
Coming up on TV
Nick Owen
Presenter, Midlands Today
736 teams started out on their FA Cup journey last August, now only two remain, Aston Villa and Arsenal.
Tomorrow afternoon 90,000 fans will be crowding into the stadium.
I will be broadcasting live from Wembley while Mary Rhodes is in the studio as we bring you the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Plan for glass conference centres on Fort Dunlop roof
Birmingham Post
A multi-million pound extension to Birmingham's historic Fort Dunlop building could see a large glass conference centre built on its 100-year-old roof.
FA Cup final: You will know the voice
Match of the Day
You may hear a familiar voice on your FA Cup Birmingham-London train journey tomorrow. Have a listen in advance here.
Terror suspects remain in custody
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man and woman remain in custody being questioned after they were arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism in the UK, by West Midlands Police.
The force said searches of two properties were continuing and a number of items would be removed from the addresses to be examined by forensic experts.
Firefighters called to blaze in bedroom of Amblecote house
Stourbridge News
Firefighter from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge were called to the scene of a house fire in Amblecote last night.
West Midlands Fire Service crews were alerted to and attended a fire in the first floor bedroom of a two storey semi detached house in Bittern Walk, Peters Hill, at 21:08.
Funds raised to bring body home
Andrew Dawkins
BBC News
The family of a woman who died on holiday in Jamaica has raised £17,500 to bring back her body to the UK.
They raised the money as they could not find any record that Fiona Reid, 32, of Birmingham, had travel insurance.
The mother-of-two, from Aston, was a passenger in a car which crashed on 12 May.
FA Cup final analysis: Grealish pivotal for Aston Villa
Pat Nevin
Football expert BBC Radio 5 live
I've been examining Aston Villa's chances in tomorrow's FA Cup final and believe teenager Jack Grealish could be pivotal for the Villains.
Grealish has flourished under manager Tim Sherwood, and the 19-year-old's composure and decision-making will be key if the West Midlands club are to stand any chance of beating holders Arsenal.
Watch my report here.
University names building after Lord
via Facebook
Wolverhampton Today posts: "The University of Wolverhampton's new business school development is to be named the Lord Swraj Paul Building, it has been announced.
"The £18 million project is a six-storey facility located in Molineux Street, Wolverhampton and will provide teaching and social learning space for The University of Wolverhampton Business School.
"It was revealed during the building's official topping out ceremony that it will be named after the University's Chancellor, the Rt Hon Lord Paul of Marylebone PC when it opens in October."
England's Big Picture
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
BBC England's Big Picture gallery adds a different photo each day, sent in by readers from around the country.
You can see how this week's gallery is shaping up here.
Prince William's FA Cup final nerves
BBC Sport
Prince William will be presenting the trophy at the FA Cup final on Saturday and says he is already "nervous" about the game between his side Aston Villa and Arsenal.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, also says "it would be fantastic" if his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also supported his team.
Watch the interview here.
Sutton Coldfield balloted on town council plan
BBC WM
Seventy-six-thousand ballot papers are being sent out to people in Sutton Coldfield so they can decide whether or not to have a town council.
It comes after a petition signed by 10,000 people called for the move. The postal ballot is being held in June.
Ifor Jones, the service director for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council, says if it went ahead, the new authority would be funded through an additional precept - £50 per household raising £1.8m.
Cannock Chase 'sex abuse' victim speaks out
Express and Star
By day she attended a private school, practised the piano and cello, and went to church on Sundays.
By night she was taken to Cannock Chase to suffer the most vile abuse.
This week Esther Baker waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the ritual sexual violation she suffered as a child growing up in a decent, religious, middle-class home in Staffordshire.
Villa 'powerless' to stop Benteke leaving
BBC Sport
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood says the club will be powerless to stop striker Christian Benteke leaving the club if Liverpool meet a £32m buyout clause in the Belgium international's contract.
There's more gossip about the Villa talisman in today's papers.
Charge over 'hit-and-run' death
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Rugeley last December.
James Masters, aged 18 and from Rugeley, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving; failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report that accident, says Staffordshire Police.
The charge follows the death of Joseph Hunt, aged 22, who was found on footpath on Western Springs Road, at its junction with Church Street, by two members of the public.
Brightening up this afternoon
Rebecca Wood
BBC Weather
This morning's rain is clearing away to leave an improving picture this afternoon.
Stay up to date with the weekend's forecast here.
Mother of Stephen Sutton ready for Great Midlands Fun Run
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
Thousands of people are set to descend on Royal Sutton Coldfield this weekend for the 13th Great Midlands Fun Run.
Fun run fever will sweep through the Royal town on Sunday as 7,000 participants tackle the 8.5-mile course to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for a variety of charities and good causes.
Among those on the start line will be Jane Sutton, mother of the inspirational teenager Stephen Sutton.
FA Cup final: Villa old boys
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
Bert and Ted are off on another Wembley adventure with Aston Villa tomorrow - 58 years on from when they saw the club clinch its then seventh FA Cup with victory over Manchester United as 27 year olds.
They will be sitting side-by-side and hoping Tim Sherwood's men can repeat the heroics of Peter McParland, who scored twice in the 1957 win.
M6 problems persisting
BBC Travel
There is still queuing traffic on the M6 southbound between J11, A460 for Cannock and J8 for the M5 in the roadworks area.
Stay up to date on the BBC Travel page.
Tragic Fallan Kurek's family prepare for final farewell at funeral
Birmingham Mail
Heartbroken family and friends with gather today to say a final farewell to Fallan Kurek, who died after taking the contraceptive pill for 25 days.
The 21-year-old from Tamworth, who dreamed of working as a teacher for children with learning difficulties, died of a pulmonary embolism at Good Hope Hospital on May 18.
FA Cup final: Special programme from Wembley
Nadine Towell
Producer, BBC Midlands Today
No, our very own Gemma Moore isn't praying to the football gods for an Aston Villa win tomorrow.
She and Nick Owen are planning tonight's special Wembley opening for Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One.
Machete attack in Quinton
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man nearly had his arm severed when he was attacked with a machete in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old was attacked by up to eight man with bats and was hit with the machete during the attack in Quinton.
West Midlands Police says the victim was lucky not to have been killed, and had been in a property on Rilstone Road when a number of vehicles pulled up at around 18:15 on Tuesday evening.
Police are appealing for information about the attack which they believe was "targeted rather than random".
Garden of memory plan for cemetery
Birmingham Post
A new garden of memory is to be created on the site of a chapel which lay in one of Birmingham's most historic cemeteries.
Plans have been submitted to transform Warstone Lane and Key Hill cemeteries, both in the Jewellery Quarter , to attract more visitors.
Firemen create television drama
Midlands Today
Cannock firefighters helped create the apartment fire drama that left Coronation Street fans on the edge of their sofas this week.
Find out more about their work on screen here.
Funding bid for club
Express and Star
Campaigners are bidding for almost £6,000 in funding to help boost security at a burglary-hit Royal British Legion club.
Maths of the Day: Rachel Riley's FA Cup final
BBC Sport
Countdown star Rachel Riley looks at the maths behind the FA Cup final in the latest of the Maths of the Day series.
Will it be Arsenal or Aston Villa who climb the 107 steps and lift the FA Cup trophy on Saturday?
Watch the video here.
Disabled man housebound after theft
Jack Dowling
Journalist, BBC News Online
CCTV footage showing a burglar driving off on a disabled man's motility scooter from his Cradley Heath home has been released by police.
West Midlands Police said the 56-year-old victim has been left housebound by the "heartless" crime.
Flat fall accused in court
Jack Dowling
Journalist, BBC News Online
A man charged with attempted murder after a woman fell from the third floor of a block of flats in February, has appeared in court.
Michael Riggon, of West Bromwich Street, Caldmore, Walsall appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Wolverhampton GPs 'in special measures'
Caroline Gall
BBC News
A GP surgery in Wolverhampton has been put into special measures after being rated inadequate by a healthcare watchdog.
Poplars Medical Practice in Low Hill was rated by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors who looked at how safe, effective and well-led it was.
They inspected 45 GP surgeries across England.
Terror arrests by West Midlands Police
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested in Berkshire on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism in the UK.
West Midlands Police said the man had been detained in Reading and the woman in Wokingham by counter-terrorism officers at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.
Widow bombarded with charity letters
Birmingham Mail
Frail pensioner Barbara Dunn is paying a high price for her kindness. The widow is being tormented by 20 begging letters from charities each week.
M6 traffic warning
BBC Travel
There is stop-start traffic on the M6 southbound again between J10 for Wolverhampton and J8 for the M5 interchange in the roadworks area.
Travel time is around 20 minutes.
Wet weather drying out
Charlie Slater
Weather Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
A wet and breezy start to the day but the more persistent rain will start to break down into showers which will then fizzle out allowing for a drier and brighter afternoon with scattered showers. Highs of 14C (57F).
There is more here about the weekend's forecast.
