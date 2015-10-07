BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country
- Wolverhampton Goodyear workers may take industrial action over closure
- The daughter of a British businessman believed murdered in India says the body sent to the UK is not his
- Police investigating a flat explosion in Rowley Regis are waiting to question two men
- Updates for Wednesday 7 October 2015
By Alex Homer
Weather: Staying dry but chilly tonight
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
It will remain largely dry with clear spells and light winds tonight, the odd fog patch may also develop. Lows of 9C (48F).
Find out more about the next few days.
Coming up on TV: Goodyear accused of 'betraying' workers
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
Unions have accused Goodyear bosses in America of "betraying" workers in Wolverhampton by pressing ahead with plans to close its Midlands factory in 2017.
These are exciting times for women's football in England. The national team are World Cup bronze medallists and attendances for domestic matches were up nearly 50% this season. The next target is getting thousands more girls playing the game in schools.
We will have more on these stories and others in the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Black Country Route delays warning
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the Black Country Route eastbound in Willenhall between Anson Junction and Wolverhampton, drivers are warned.
Man found in Cannock street died from head injuries
A man found lying in a Cannock street died because of "blunt head injuries", a post-mortem examination has found.
Paul Cross, aged 55 from Norton Canes, was found lying in Harrison Road last Thursday evening. He died in hospital on Friday evening.
Further tests are still to be carried out. Staffordshire Police said it was continuing to investigate how Mr Cross came by his injuries.
Balsall Heath residents to decide over ‘Neighbourhood Plan’
Birmingham Eastside
Residents of Balsall Heath are being encouraged to have their say in a referendum tomorrow – Thursday 8 October – about the implementation of the Balsall Heath Neighbourhood Plan.
Jade Moore: How heart surgery prompted England star's life plan
Andrew Aloia
BBC Sport Online
The discovery of two holes in her heart as a teenager taught Birmingham City and future England midfielder Jade Moore about how fragile a football career can be.
Faced with the very real prospect of a life outside sport, the then 17-year-old had surgery knowing she needed a back-up plan.
By the age of 23 she had her own business and, 12 months later, she was a member of England's bronze-medal-winning World Cup team in Canada.
Soldier Adam Hancox death: Kasim Mohammed jailed
Birmingham Mail
A banned driver who killed a serving soldier as he tore through a red light at “motorway speed” has been jailed for 10 years.
Birmingham 'police kidnap hoax': Three appear before magistrates
A Birmingham-based police officer has appeared before magistrates charged in connection with a national security alert sparked by a "false and malicious" claim of a plot to kidnap an officer.
PC Amar Tasaddiq Hussain, 29, was charged last month with two offences of conspiracy to commit misconduct after an inquiry by his own force.
West Midlands Police also charged Hussain, who has been suspended from duty, with two counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after an investigation by its anti-corruption unit.
Two other men, 25-year-old student Adil Bashir and self-employed tutor Muhammad Ali Sheikh, 30, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court alongside Hussain, facing the same charges.
Curiosity did not kill this stowaway cat found in Birmingham
A stowaway kitten, which survived freezing temperatures in the cargo hold of a jet from Egypt, has been saved by a cat rescue centre.
"Cairo" was put in quarantine and was due to be put down after being found at Birmingham Airport in a fruit shipment.
But after being contacted by Solihull Council, Lina's Cat Rescue in Derby took the kitten in, as part of their "no kill" policy for healthy cats.
Can you recognise these a cappella versions of BBC Two shows?
Birmingham a cappella group The Sons of Pitches as seen on The Naked Choir, with Gareth Malone, tackle theme tunes to three of the BBC's favourite shows. Can you guess which ones they are?
Investigation after homes evacuated after flat explosion
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
An investigation has been launched into an explosion in a flat in Rowley Regis which saw 20 people evacuated from their homes.
Emergency crews were called to Oldbury Road in Rowley Regis at about 22:00 BST after reports of a fire in a flat.
Tributes as former Wolverhampton mayor Bert Turner dies
Express and Star
Former Mayor of Wolverhampton Bert Turner has passed away following an illness.
Woman taken to hospital after car smashes through Walsall garden wall
Walsall Advertiser
A woman was left with multiple injuries after the car she was driving ploughed through a garden wall in Walsall overnight.
Dean Smith: Walsall turn down Rotherham approach for manager
BBC WM Sport
Promotion-chasing League One side Walsall have turned down an approach from Championship club Rotherham United to speak to Saddlers boss Dean Smith about their managerial vacancy.
Local youngster shines at UK’s biggest athletics event for blind children
Sutton Coldfield Local
Amy Turnham, aged 10, from Sutton Coldfield has proved that visual impairment is no barrier to achieving your goals after taking part at the UK’s biggest athletics event for blind children.
Goodyear family 'let down'
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today
I've been outside the Goodyear factory in Wolverhampton talking to some of the workers who are set to lose their jobs from the end of the year.
The majority of them are in their mid-50s and most of them seemed to have joined the firm when they were in their 20s.
They call themselves a band of brothers. Their whole working lives have been spent there.
People are saying Goodyear has always been a family and they feel the head of the family has let them down.
Industrial action threatened by axed Goodyear workers
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
Goodyear workers may take industrial action over the decision to close its only UK manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton, union Unite says.
More than 300 staff will lose their jobs, some on New Year's Eve, as the firm shuts the plant in phases.
Gerard Coyne, West Midlands secretary of Unite, said the level of anger amongst workers meant that industrial action could happen.