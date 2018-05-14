Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between M42 J3A and J15 for A46.
M40 Warwickshire - M40 partially blocked southbound between M42 J3a and J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned lorry. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Two-week gun surrender starts
A two-week firearms surrender has started in the West Midlands in a bid to tackle violent crime.
During the last amnesty 250 weapons and ammunition were handed in.
The force says guns can be taken to any one of its 10 police stations.
They can be surrendered anonymously, but the history of live weapons will be checked for any evidence of criminal use.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
What's the weather got in store today?
BBC Weather
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between M42 J3A and J15 for A46.
M40 Warwickshire - M40 partially blocked southbound between M42 J3a and J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned lorry. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at the Liberty Stadium
Swansea City's relegation from the Premier League is confirmed with defeat by Stoke as emotions run high at the Liberty Stadium.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A49 Herefordshire both ways
A49 Herefordshire both ways severe accident, between A4112 New Road and A44 Worcester Road.
A49 Herefordshire - A49 in Kimbolton closed in both directions between the A4112 New Road junction and the A44 Worcester Road junction, because of accident investigation work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, before J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Stationary traffic on M6 northbound before J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Heavy traffic and two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) in Churchover and J2, M69 (Coventry) in Warwickshire, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J8 for M5 and J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J8 M5 and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Siddle and Harmer bowl Essex to victory
Simon Harmer and the departing Peter Siddle take five wickets each as Essex hold their nerve to win at Worcester.Read more
Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Jack Skelton
BBC Sport
Crystal Palace celebrate Premier League survival with a fine display to beat West Brom and ensure the already relegated visitors finish bottom.Read more
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Charlton Athletic (Agg 2-0)
Phil Cartwright
BBC Sport
Shrewsbury Town beat Charlton 1-0 for the second time in 72 hours to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Toronto 10-66 Warrington
Indiscipline costs 12-man Toronto as Warrington score 12 tries to cruise into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.Read more
Rhodes sees Bears to third straight win
Warwickshire's Will Rhodes hits his first century as the Division Two leaders beat Northants for a third straight win.Read more
Everton Ladies 0-3 Birmingham City Ladies
Birmingham keep their chances of a top four Women's Super League One finish alive with a dominant win at Everton.Read more
'Substance' sprayed at taxi driver
The driver felt a burning sensation, but was not seriously injured.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man back home after 16-month trek
Paddy Devlin says his 16-month, 4,000-mile journey has raised almost £5,000 for charity.Read more
Man in his 80s killed in hit-and-run
A man was hit by blue BMW car in Coventry and died at the scene of the incident.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A500 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Two men seriously injured in shooting
No arrests have been made and West Midlands Police is appealing for information.Read more
Muslims frustrated over cemetery wait
The south Shropshire Muslim community has asked for a dedicated burial space in a Ludlow cemetery.Read more
Severe disruption: A40 Gloucestershire both ways
A40 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, between A4136 Longhope Road and B4222.
A40 Gloucestershire - A40 closed in both directions between the A4136 Longhope Road junction in Huntley and the B4222 junction in Lea, because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Coventry City 1-1 Notts County
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at the Ricoh Arena
Coventry City net a controversial late penalty to draw level with Notts County in their League Two play-off semi-final.Read more
Clarke hits ton for Worcs against Essex
Worcestershire's Joe Clarke hits his second Championship century in a row before Alastair Cook responds for Essex.Read more
Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Mile Jedinak gives Aston Villa a lead going into the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Middlesbrough.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tenants protest outside freeholder's shop
Emperor Court residents say requests for action over the damp in their flats have been ignored.Read more
Stone bowls Bears into commanding position
Olly Stone helps bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northants.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A452 and J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Balloon festival marks town's 50th
Events are planned throughout 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of Telford new town.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
New blow for Legionnaires' death hotel
A 69-year-old woman died of the disease after staying at the hotel last summer.Read more