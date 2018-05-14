Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

A two-week firearms surrender has started in the West Midlands in a bid to tackle violent crime. During the last amnesty 250 weapons and ammunition were handed in. The force says guns can be taken to any one of its 10 police stations. They can be surrendered anonymously, but the history of live weapons will be checked for any evidence of criminal use.
Two-week gun surrender starts
What's the weather got in store today?
BBC Weather
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Jack Skelton
BBC Sport
Crystal Palace celebrate Premier League survival with a fine display to beat West Brom and ensure the already relegated visitors finish bottom.Read more
Rhodes sees Bears to third straight win
Warwickshire's Will Rhodes hits his first century as the Division Two leaders beat Northants for a third straight win.Read more
Everton Ladies 0-3 Birmingham City Ladies
Birmingham keep their chances of a top four Women's Super League One finish alive with a dominant win at Everton.Read more
'Substance' sprayed at taxi driver
The driver felt a burning sensation, but was not seriously injured.Read more
Two men seriously injured in shooting
No arrests have been made and West Midlands Police is appealing for information.Read more
Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Mile Jedinak gives Aston Villa a lead going into the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Middlesbrough.Read more
Tenants protest outside freeholder's shop
Emperor Court residents say requests for action over the damp in their flats have been ignored.Read more
Stone bowls Bears into commanding position
Olly Stone helps bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northants.Read more
Midlands cities bid for Channel 4 move
The broadcaster is due to relocate out of London in early 2019, bringing about 300 jobs.Read more
Fewer airport passengers blamed on airline collapse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Passenger numbers at Birmingham Airport have dipped in the first three months of 2018, compared with the same period last year, official figures show.
A report due to be presented to the airport’s consultative committee next week says a hole was left by the high-profile collapse of Monarch in October last year.
It adds that the airline was the airport’s third largest customer, carrying around 1.5 million passengers each year.
According to the data, the number of people arriving and departing fell by a little over 4% in January to March (2,368,315 this year, compared with 2,489,220 in the equivalent period of 2017).
Your essential weekend weather forecast
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
We should have a fairly decent weekend weather-wise but it won't be as good as last week with temperatures peaking at around 15C (59F).
Sheep put food awareness on school menu
Man in hospital after wooden bat brawl
Olivia Morley
Journalist, BBC WM
A man's been taken to hospital after a fight broke out involving wooden bats and metal bars.
Police were called to St Josephs Road in Ward End, Birmingham, at 20:45 last night.
The 23-year-old is being treated for head, leg and arm injuries, which aren't thought to be life threatening.
Another man suffered an arm injury.
Harry and Meghan are good enough to eat
Royal wedding couple good enough to eat
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are represented in a life-size celebration cake.Read more
Teenager found guilty of manslaughter named
A 17-year-old teenager convicted of manslaughter following the death of a man during a break-in has been named.
Brandon Phillips was convicted in January, alongside Oluwadaimlola Johnson who was found guilty of stabbing Simon Johnson - no relation - at his home in Netherton, Dudley, in August 2016.
The Express and Star newspaper reported the name earlier today, after Wolverhampton Crown Court released his name following a request.
Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison after the pair broke into the home of 41-year-old to steal cannabis plants.
The 17-year-old will also serve three years on extended licence.
Market work halted by human remains find
The remains could be about 200 years old, Wolverhampton City Council saidRead more
Thousands of pounds taken from newsagents
A man got away with thousands of pounds after threatening a staff member at a newsagents.
The man, wearing a child’s mask, burst into Martin’s on The Heathway in Shard End, Birmingham, armed with a knife early yesterday morning.
Police say he jumped behind the counter and threatened the shop worker with violence if she didn't do as he say, before he made off on a bike with thousands of pounds in cash.