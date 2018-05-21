Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A group of teenagers at a school where free sanitary products are available tackle the stigma around periods.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41 affecting J10 for A5.
M42 West Midlands - Severe delays, two lanes closed, heavy traffic and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Approach with care. Travel time is 1 hour and 35 minutes. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Stationary traffic on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of a rolling road-block and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, at J3 for A41.
M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J3, A41 (Albrighton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Teens taking the pain out of periods
Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.Read more
Vandals throw 4ft duck into river
The artist who painted the giant model says it could have been taken in a "drunken dare".Read more
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J8 for M50 and J7 for A44 Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J8 M50 and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Second murder arrest over teen's stab death
Sixteen-year-old Ozell Pemberton was found with a stab wound to his chest in a busy shopping street.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
Cyclists who died in war remembered
Birmingham City Ladies 1-1 Reading Women
Ellen White ends the season as WSL top scorer after getting her 14th goal to help Birmingham City draw with Reading.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - Slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Street gunfire heard and man injured
Officers were called to reports of a gunman with two accomplices before an injured man arrived at hospital.Read more
Fan gets tattoo of manager on backside
A Birmingham City fan has Garry Monk's face tattooed on his backside after the Blues boss helped to pay for the mark.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of emergency repairs.
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire eastbound
M50 Gloucestershire eastbound severe disruption, between J2 for A417 and J1 for A38.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J2, A417 (Ledbury) and J1, A38 (Tewkesbury), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe accident, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Worcs beat Derbys in One-Day Cup opener
Worcestershire begin their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run win over Derbyshire at New Road.Read more
Saracens 57-33 Wasps
Saracens reach their fourth Premiership final in five years as they beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking semi-final.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound at J8 M50, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A459 West Midlands both ways
A459 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between Moden Hill and Arcal Street.
A459 West Midlands - A459 Clarence Street in Dudley closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Moden Hill junction and the Arcal Street junction, because of accident investigation work.
Severe disruption: M50 Herefordshire eastbound
M50 Herefordshire eastbound severe disruption, between J3 for B4221 and J2 for A417.
M50 Herefordshire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J3, B4221 (Newent) and J2, A417 (Ledbury), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
