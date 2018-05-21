Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

Live Reporting

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound

M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41 affecting J10 for A5.

M42 West Midlands - Severe delays, two lanes closed, heavy traffic and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Approach with care. Travel time is 1 hour and 35 minutes. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.

Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound

M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.

M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound

M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.

Cyclists who died in war remembered

Cyclists who died in war remembered
Lycra-clad cyclists gather each year at the memorial to remember those who gave their lives in the world wars.

Birmingham City Ladies 1-1 Reading Women

Ellen White

Ellen White ends the season as WSL top scorer after getting her 14th goal to help Birmingham City draw with Reading.

Street gunfire heard and man injured

College Road

Officers were called to reports of a gunman with two accomplices before an injured man arrived at hospital.

Fan gets tattoo of manager on backside

Garry Monk

A Birmingham City fan has Garry Monk's face tattooed on his backside after the Blues boss helped to pay for the mark.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: A459 West Midlands both ways

A459 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between Moden Hill and Arcal Street.

A459 West Midlands - A459 Clarence Street in Dudley closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Moden Hill junction and the Arcal Street junction, because of accident investigation work.

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.

M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Video: Bright and sunny days ahead

Rebecca Wood

This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).

Primary school in royal wedding lunch

Birmingham primary school in royal wedding lunch
Children at a school enjoy a royal-themed lunch ahead of the big day.

In the papers: Young faces join cabinet

Dudley News

Here are a few of the stories appearing on the Dudley News website this afternoon:

Bigger Pebble Mill hospital planned

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Carl Jackson

A new hospital to be built at the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill is set to be even bigger than originally planned.

Proposed development
Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council had already approved the development of a 54,000 sq ft building at the Edgbaston site but on Thursday 24 May the authority’s planning committee will decide whether the scheme can be increased to 97,000 sq ft.

The new facility, which is also to be used for research and development, would rise in height from five storeys to eight, although that includes two storeys of "roof plant areas".

Applicants Pebble Mill Investments, a subsidiary of Calthorpe Estates, say the building will predominantly be five to six storeys tall.

Severe disruption: A5127 West Midlands southbound

A5127 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between High Street and A5127 Victoria Road.

A5127 West Midlands - A5127 Mill Street in Sutton Coldfield closed southbound between the High Street junction and the A5127 Victoria Road junction, because of a police incident.

M5 blocked as queues build

The M5 is blocked southbound between J3 and J4 due to a broken-down lorry.

Highways England says the vehiocle can't be moved due to a gearbox failure

Delays are building in the area.

M5 traffic
Highways England

Teen held over bus stop stab murder

Ozell Pemberton

The victim, named locally as Ozell Pemberton, was stabbed on Sutton Coldfield's main shopping street.

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound

M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.

M5 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: A38 West Midlands southbound

A38 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at A38 Paradise Circus Queensway affecting A38 St Chads Queensway.

A38 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on A38 Queensway Tunnel southbound in Birmingham at the A38 Paradise Circus Queensway junction, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Lancaster Circus.

Moore appointed West Brom manager

Darren Moore

Darren Moore is confirmed as relegated West Brom's new manager after a period in temporary charge at The Hawthorns.

Dog sniffs out dumped kittens

Two kittens were found abandoned in a Walsall park by a walker whose dog sniffed them out.

Kittens
RSPCA

The kittens, thought to be just five months old, were discovered behind a tree at the entrance to Reedswood park on Thursday 10 May.

Kittens
RSPCA

To be left alone in an open pet carrier in a strange place would have been so frightening for these poor kittens and they're very lucky to have been found."

Beth BoydRSPCA inspector

New £5m fund for construction training

A £5m construction training fund has been launched for the West Midlands in a bid to tackle the region's housing shortage.

The money will partly be used to recruit and train people to help tackle a skills shortage.

University of Wolverhampton
University of Wolverhampton

The project, announced today by the West Midlands Metro Mayor, will also see the creation of a National Brownfield Institute at the University of Wolverhampton to help redevelop former industrial land.

We need to build 215,000 new homes by 2031 to meet our future housing and economic needs... that will require fresh ways of thinking and greater use of new, advanced home building methods."

Andy StreetWest Midlands Metropolitan Mayor

In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding

Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.

This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.

Royal wedding
@StBernsPrimary

Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

St John's wedding
BBC
pupils
@YewTreeB6

And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.

Bar staff to help stop gay sex assaults

Birmingham bar staff to help stop sex attacks on gay men
West Midlands Police are training nightclub staff ahead of Pride following rise in sexual assaults

Birmingham City release midfield duo

Jason Lowe.

Birmingham City release midfield pair Jason Lowe and Andrew Shinnie following the end of their Championship campaign.

Royal wedding party for patriotic penguins

Penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have been joining in the royal wedding celebrations, with a street party inside their aquarium.

They were fed an afternoon tea of "fishy treats" including an fish-filled ice cake.

Penguins street party
National Sea Life Centre

Staff at the centre said the penguins had been showing an interest in photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, so they decided they should get them involved.

Underwater street party
National Sea Life Centre

Justin Timberlake apologises for cancelled gigs

Justin Timberlake has apologised to fans after cancelling three UK shows, including Birmingham Arena on 28 June.

Justin Timberlake
Getty Images

Another city date, scheduled for 27 June will now be honoured at the new date of 27 August.

The singer has delayed the start of the European leg of his The Man Of The Woods tour, Live Nation announced.

A statement from Live Nation said: "Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans."

Ever felt like you're being watched?

Sarah Portlock

BBC News

Lego giraffe
BBC

This Lego giraffe was peering over the wall as I made my way into work earlier.

It looks like preparations for the new Legoland Discovery Centre at Arena Birmingham are in full swing.

The attraction is due to open this summer although a date has not yet been announced.

Lego giraffe
BBC

Workman hurt on hospital roof

A workman at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital had to be rescued from a roof after injuring both his ankles.

West Midlands Ambulance service said the man in his 30s slipped while walking on a plank and had to be brought down by firefighters with an aerial platform.

Aerial ladder
WMAS

He was then put in an ambulance and driven the very short distance to the accident and emergency department.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J9 for A461.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.

Biker clocked doing 91mph at crash site

A motorcyclist has been clocked travelling at 91mph at the site of a crash in Birmingham that saw six people die.

Officers with speed cameras
West Midlands Police

Speed enforcement officers said 101 people had been prosecuted this month for speeding at Belgrave Middleway, near Edgbaston.

Cars have been clocked at 79mph and 85mph, the force tweeted, with 15 drivers caught doing 60mph in the 40mph zone.

A petition with more than 28,000 signatures demanding safety measures at the scene has been handed to the city council.

Tiny artworks mark royal wedding

Artworks

They will be put on the head of a pin and in the eye of a needle and auctioned off for charity.

McDonald's criticises schools takeaway ban plan

Local Democracy Reporting Service

George Makin

Fast food giant McDonald's has objected to a council proposal to ban takeaways and fast food shops from being built near schools.

Wolverhampton City Council has launched a consultation into the idea of changing planning rules to prevent the outlets appearing within 400m (1310 ft) of schools in the city.

McDonald's in Wolverhampton
Google

The authority claims the "density" of takeaways is linked to childhood obesity.

But in its response, McDonald's claims there are studies showing newsagents are as influential on obesity and a lack of evidence to show the link between fast food, school proximity, and obesity.

The council's Health Scrutiny Panel's due to examine the responses next week.

