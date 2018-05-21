Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
BBC News Travel
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41 affecting J10 for A5.
M42 West Midlands - Severe delays, two lanes closed, heavy traffic and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Approach with care. Travel time is 1 hour and 35 minutes. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A new hospital to be built at the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill is set to be even bigger than originally planned.
Birmingham City Council had already approved the development of a 54,000 sq ft building at the Edgbaston site but on Thursday 24 May the authority’s planning committee will decide whether the scheme can be increased to 97,000 sq ft.
The new facility, which is also to be used for research and development, would rise in height from five storeys to eight, although that includes two storeys of "roof plant areas".
Applicants Pebble Mill Investments, a subsidiary of Calthorpe Estates, say the building will predominantly be five to six storeys tall.
Severe disruption: A5127 West Midlands southbound
BBC News Travel
A5127 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between High Street and A5127 Victoria Road.
A5127 West Midlands - A5127 Mill Street in Sutton Coldfield closed southbound between the High Street junction and the A5127 Victoria Road junction, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M5 blocked as queues build
BBC News Travel
The M5 is blocked southbound between J3 and J4 due to a broken-down lorry.
Highways England says the vehiocle can't be moved due to a gearbox failure
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A38 West Midlands southbound
BBC News Travel
A38 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at A38 Paradise Circus Queensway affecting A38 St Chads Queensway.
A38 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on A38 Queensway Tunnel southbound in Birmingham at the A38 Paradise Circus Queensway junction, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Lancaster Circus.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The project, announced today by the West Midlands Metro Mayor, will also see the creation of a National Brownfield Institute at the University of Wolverhampton to help redevelop former industrial land.
We need to build 215,000 new homes by 2031 to meet our future housing and economic needs... that will require fresh ways of thinking and greater use of new, advanced home building methods."
In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding
Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.
This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.
Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.
And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41 affecting J10 for A5.
M42 West Midlands - Severe delays, two lanes closed, heavy traffic and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Approach with care. Travel time is 1 hour and 35 minutes. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Second murder arrest over teen's stab death
Sixteen-year-old Ozell Pemberton was found with a stab wound to his chest in a busy shopping street.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cyclists who died in war remembered
Birmingham City Ladies 1-1 Reading Women
Ellen White ends the season as WSL top scorer after getting her 14th goal to help Birmingham City draw with Reading.Read more
Street gunfire heard and man injured
Officers were called to reports of a gunman with two accomplices before an injured man arrived at hospital.Read more
Fan gets tattoo of manager on backside
A Birmingham City fan has Garry Monk's face tattooed on his backside after the Blues boss helped to pay for the mark.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A459 West Midlands both ways
A459 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between Moden Hill and Arcal Street.
A459 West Midlands - A459 Clarence Street in Dudley closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Moden Hill junction and the Arcal Street junction, because of accident investigation work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
Primary school in royal wedding lunch
In the papers: Young faces join cabinet
Dudley News
Here are a few of the stories appearing on the Dudley News website this afternoon:
Bigger Pebble Mill hospital planned
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Carl Jackson
A new hospital to be built at the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill is set to be even bigger than originally planned.
Birmingham City Council had already approved the development of a 54,000 sq ft building at the Edgbaston site but on Thursday 24 May the authority’s planning committee will decide whether the scheme can be increased to 97,000 sq ft.
The new facility, which is also to be used for research and development, would rise in height from five storeys to eight, although that includes two storeys of "roof plant areas".
Applicants Pebble Mill Investments, a subsidiary of Calthorpe Estates, say the building will predominantly be five to six storeys tall.
Severe disruption: A5127 West Midlands southbound
A5127 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between High Street and A5127 Victoria Road.
A5127 West Midlands - A5127 Mill Street in Sutton Coldfield closed southbound between the High Street junction and the A5127 Victoria Road junction, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M5 blocked as queues build
BBC News Travel
The M5 is blocked southbound between J3 and J4 due to a broken-down lorry.
Highways England says the vehiocle can't be moved due to a gearbox failure
Delays are building in the area.
Teen held over bus stop stab murder
The victim, named locally as Ozell Pemberton, was stabbed on Sutton Coldfield's main shopping street.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A38 West Midlands southbound
A38 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at A38 Paradise Circus Queensway affecting A38 St Chads Queensway.
A38 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on A38 Queensway Tunnel southbound in Birmingham at the A38 Paradise Circus Queensway junction, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Lancaster Circus.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Moore appointed West Brom manager
Darren Moore is confirmed as relegated West Brom's new manager after a period in temporary charge at The Hawthorns.Read more
Dog sniffs out dumped kittens
Two kittens were found abandoned in a Walsall park by a walker whose dog sniffed them out.
The kittens, thought to be just five months old, were discovered behind a tree at the entrance to Reedswood park on Thursday 10 May.
New £5m fund for construction training
A £5m construction training fund has been launched for the West Midlands in a bid to tackle the region's housing shortage.
The money will partly be used to recruit and train people to help tackle a skills shortage.
The project, announced today by the West Midlands Metro Mayor, will also see the creation of a National Brownfield Institute at the University of Wolverhampton to help redevelop former industrial land.
In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding
Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.
This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.
Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.
And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.
Bar staff to help stop gay sex assaults
Birmingham City release midfield duo
Birmingham City release midfield pair Jason Lowe and Andrew Shinnie following the end of their Championship campaign.Read more
Royal wedding party for patriotic penguins
Penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have been joining in the royal wedding celebrations, with a street party inside their aquarium.
They were fed an afternoon tea of "fishy treats" including an fish-filled ice cake.
Staff at the centre said the penguins had been showing an interest in photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, so they decided they should get them involved.
Speeding motorists at fatal crash site
The highest speed clocked was a biker travelling at 91 mph and a motorist travelling at 85 mph.Read more
Justin Timberlake apologises for cancelled gigs
Justin Timberlake has apologised to fans after cancelling three UK shows, including Birmingham Arena on 28 June.
Another city date, scheduled for 27 June will now be honoured at the new date of 27 August.
The singer has delayed the start of the European leg of his The Man Of The Woods tour, Live Nation announced.
A statement from Live Nation said: "Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans."
Ever felt like you're being watched?
Sarah Portlock
BBC News
This Lego giraffe was peering over the wall as I made my way into work earlier.
It looks like preparations for the new Legoland Discovery Centre at Arena Birmingham are in full swing.
The attraction is due to open this summer although a date has not yet been announced.
Workman hurt on hospital roof
A workman at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital had to be rescued from a roof after injuring both his ankles.
West Midlands Ambulance service said the man in his 30s slipped while walking on a plank and had to be brought down by firefighters with an aerial platform.
He was then put in an ambulance and driven the very short distance to the accident and emergency department.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Biker clocked doing 91mph at crash site
A motorcyclist has been clocked travelling at 91mph at the site of a crash in Birmingham that saw six people die.
Speed enforcement officers said 101 people had been prosecuted this month for speeding at Belgrave Middleway, near Edgbaston.
Cars have been clocked at 79mph and 85mph, the force tweeted, with 15 drivers caught doing 60mph in the 40mph zone.
A petition with more than 28,000 signatures demanding safety measures at the scene has been handed to the city council.
Tiny artworks mark royal wedding
They will be put on the head of a pin and in the eye of a needle and auctioned off for charity.Read more
In the papers: Sutton Coldfield teen murder
Birmingham Live
These are some of the main stories on the Birmingham Live website today:
McDonald's criticises schools takeaway ban plan
Local Democracy Reporting Service
George Makin
Fast food giant McDonald's has objected to a council proposal to ban takeaways and fast food shops from being built near schools.
Wolverhampton City Council has launched a consultation into the idea of changing planning rules to prevent the outlets appearing within 400m (1310 ft) of schools in the city.
The authority claims the "density" of takeaways is linked to childhood obesity.
But in its response, McDonald's claims there are studies showing newsagents are as influential on obesity and a lack of evidence to show the link between fast food, school proximity, and obesity.
The council's Health Scrutiny Panel's due to examine the responses next week.