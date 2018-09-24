Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two police officers were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car during a vehicle stop.

They were struck in the Coton Fields area of Stafford just before 11:00 on Sunday said Staffordshire Police.

One of them has leg injuries, with both taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Stafford, have been arrested.