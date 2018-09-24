Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Murder arrest over missing student
- Two arrested after armed robbery
- Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire
- Two police officers hit by car during attempted stop
Esports degree: 'I won't spend three years playing games'
Why would someone spend nearly £10,000 a year to study for an esports degree?Read more
Two officers taken to hospital after being hit by car
Two police officers were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car during a vehicle stop.
They were struck in the Coton Fields area of Stafford just before 11:00 on Sunday said Staffordshire Police.
One of them has leg injuries, with both taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment.
A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Stafford, have been arrested.
Murder arrest over missing student
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Thomas Jones, 18.Read more
Women's selfies sought for giant Face of Suffrage artwork
Photos of thousands of girls and women are to form a giant mosaic of a suffragette to mark 100 years since the first British women won the vote.
The art will be displayed at Birmingham New Street Station from 15 November.
More than 3,000 photos are expected to be used in the 20m (66ft) tall work revealing the identity of an "inspiring" suffragette from the West Midlands.
Women across the region can take part via "pop-up" photo events or anyone can contribute online at the project's website and by social media.
Warwickshire fight to be named division champions
Warwickshire will start their title decider against Kent at Edgbaston today.
The Bears were promoted to the first division of the County Championship last week - a year after being relegated.
The side drew their game with closest challengers Sussex on Friday to ensure they will finish in the top two and return to the highest level.
'County lines' operation to tackle drugs networks
BBC Midlands Today
A new taskforce has been set up to tackle so-called "county lines" gangs across the Midlands.
It's part of a national crackdown to stop criminals from sending children to provincial towns to sell drugs.
A team of 38 investigators will work from Birmingham to develop an intelligence picture of the drugs networks and their tactics.
Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire
Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today.
Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted.
It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 Newport Road and J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and /, J4a, because of a broken down van.
Murder arrest over missing student
Detectives investigating the disappearance of student Thomas Jones, are to continue questioning a 20-year-old man from Worcester, arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in Worcester during the early hours of Wednesday.
He'd only moved to the city to start university last weekend.
Searches for the Bromsgrove student will continue, said West Mercia Police.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a chilly start it will be a fine day with sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).
