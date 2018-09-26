Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Hospital A&E set to close overnight
- Fresh appeal for missing student
- Ruling due in bomb inquests challenge
By Monica Rimmer
Wolves out of league cup
BBC Sport
Wolves have been knocked out of the third round of the Carabao Cup, losing to Leicester City on penalties 3-1 at Molineux.
Goalkeeper Danny Ward saved three penalties to put the Foxes through to the next round.
BreakingHospital A&E set 'to close overnight'
BBC Shropshire
The Accident and Emergency unit at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital is set to close overnight from 20:00.
BBC Radio Shropshire understands the decision will be made at the hospital trust's board meeting tomorrow.
The Conservative MP for Telford Lucy Allan is organising what she describes as an "urgent summit" to ensure the trust can "fully hear" concerns.
'Large' fire at house in Handsworth
A "large fire" has broken out in the Handsworth area of Birmingham overnight.
West Midlands Police said on Twitter no causalities had been reported in the fire on Woodstock Road, but asked people to avoid the area.
Thomas Jones: A week since student last seen
Amy Cole
BBC Midlands Today
It has been one week today since University of Worcester student Thomas Jones went missing after a night out in the city.
The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in the early hours of last Wednesday morning.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend were released without charge.
His parents made an emotional appeal on BBC Midlands Today on Tuesday evening for information as the search for their son continues.
Vicki and Ian said there had been a possible sighting of Thomas looking dazed and asking for directions to the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch: Bright and sunny start
BBC Weather
Plenty of sunshine once any fog clears, it'll be dry and warmer, highs of 19C (66F).
Here's an early morning snap taken by KarenJ in Kings Norton.