Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The death of a woman in Staffordshire on Sunday is being treated as "unexplained" police say.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 40-year-old woman in a critical condition on Moorlands Road, Biddulph, at about 16:20.

Despite best efforts of paramedics she was pronounced dead at 16:43, said Staffordshire Police.

Officers remain at the scene.