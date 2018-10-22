Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two men have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Hereford on Friday night. West Mercia Police was called to Addison Court near Edgar Street just before 23:00 following reports of a disturbance. The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, but his injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.
Paralympian Kare Adenegan wins BBC award
Coventry Paralympian Kare Adenegan has been chosen as the BBC's Young Sports Personality of 2018.
The 17-year-old became the European 100 metres champion in her classification and also set a new world record for the distance at the London Anniversary Games.
She'll attend the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards in Birmingham in December.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
School to enforce 'silent corridor' rule
School to enforce 'silent corridor' rule

Pupils at Ninestiles in Birmingham will be given detention if caught speaking between classes.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J10A for M54 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J10a M54 to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
Jaguar Land Rover begins shut-down
Jaguar Land Rover starts a two-week shut-down of its Solihull factory today after a fall in demand for its cars.
Britain's biggest car maker has already moved to a three-day week at the Castle Bromwich plant and laid off 1,000 workers across its Midlands operations earlier this year.
JLR said employees would still be paid during the shut-down and customer orders would not be affected.
Watch: A sunny day for most
Dry and mostly sunny today, but feeling cooler. Highs of 13C/55F.
Live updates for the West Midlands
