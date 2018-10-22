Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Jaguar Land Rover begins shut-down
  2. Midwife murder accused due in court
  3. Adenegan wins Young Sports Personality
  4. Live updates on Monday 22 October
  1. Arrests after teen stabbing

    BBC Hereford and Worcester

    Two men have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Hereford on Friday night.

    West Mercia Police was called to Addison Court near Edgar Street just before 23:00 following reports of a disturbance.

    The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, but his injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

  2. Paralympian Kare Adenegan wins BBC award

    BBC Sport

    Coventry Paralympian Kare Adenegan has been chosen as the BBC's Young Sports Personality of 2018.

    The 17-year-old became the European 100 metres champion in her classification and also set a new world record for the distance at the London Anniversary Games.

    She'll attend the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards in Birmingham in December.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J14 for A5013.

    M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J10A for M54 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton.

    M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J10a M54 to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.

    M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.

  7. Jaguar Land Rover begins shut-down

    BBC Midlands Today

    Jaguar Land Rover starts a two-week shut-down of its Solihull factory today after a fall in demand for its cars.

    A Land Rover in production
    Copyright: BBC

    Britain's biggest car maker has already moved to a three-day week at the Castle Bromwich plant and laid off 1,000 workers across its Midlands operations earlier this year.

    JLR said employees would still be paid during the shut-down and customer orders would not be affected.

  8. Watch: A sunny day for most

    BBC Weather

    Dry and mostly sunny today, but feeling cooler. Highs of 13C/55F.

  9. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Monica Rimmer

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email,Twitter and Facebook.

