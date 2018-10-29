Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A car on fire has closed the M50 eastbound in Herefordshire between J3 and J2. A lane of the westbound carriageway is also closed due to smoke blowing across the road, said Highways England. The fire service are at the scene, and delays are starting to build, it said.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Car fire closes carriageway
A car on fire has closed the M50 eastbound in Herefordshire between J3 and J2.
A lane of the westbound carriageway is also closed due to smoke blowing across the road, said Highways England.
The fire service are at the scene, and delays are starting to build, it said.
Jaguar Land Rover plants halt production
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has stopped production at plants in the West Midlands.
A two-week shut-down started at the Solihull plant last week, and now production at Castle Bromwich has also stopped.
The Coventry-based car company has previously said that employees will still be paid and that customer orders won't be affected.
Hundreds of workers at Ford's Bridgend plant who make engines for Jaguar cars are being paid to stay at home for a week.
Lorry bridge crash closes road
The A5006 Stoke Road in Stoke-on-Trent has been closed in both directions after a lorry hit a bridge, shedding it's load of concrete panels.
Officers are at the scene, close to the A52 Station Road.
Serious house fire investigated
Fire crews remain at the scene of a serious house fire.
Bromyard Road through Cotheridge, near Worcester, was closed for several hours on Sunday after crews were called to the site at about 20:00.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, police say.
Mum 'scarred physically and mentally by carjacking'
Clare O'Neill continues to be haunted by a carjacking that saw two men drive off in her Audi with her baby still inside.
She was run over as she battled to stop the men - who are still at large - driving off with four-week-old Eliza, outside her home in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 19 July.
You can see this story in full tonight on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 on BBC One.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
After a frosty start for some it should be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 9C (48F).
