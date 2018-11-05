Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
By Vanessa Pearce
Lamplugh body search enters second week
The Met Police is continuing its search for clues to the estate agent's 1986 disappearance.Read more
Watchdog probe after man shot by armed police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating after armed officers shot a man in Bromsgrove who was reported to be carrying a handgun.
The 53-year-old man was shot in Birmingham Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
West Mercia Police said the incident happened after a man was seen with a handgun in nearby School Lane.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J7 for A34 Birmingham Road to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J7, A34 (Great Barr) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Murder investigation after man stabbed in head
A murder investigation is continuing after a man was stabbed in the head on Saturday.
The 41-year-old was attacked on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died there a few hours later.
Det Insp Warren Hines said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we are still in the process of establishing what led to him sustaining these fatal injuries."
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of an accident.
JLR workers return after shutdown
Staff at the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull will return to work today after a two-week shutdown.
Explaining the thinking behind the Solihull closure, where JLR makes Range Rover and Jaguar models, the firm said it wanted to achieve "operational efficiencies" and "align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required".
The shutdown came after a move to a three-day week for 2,000 workers at the firm's Castle Bromwich plant and a promise in April to lay off 1,000 workers across its West Midlands' plants.
Last week JLR said car sales had fallen sharply, taking it into a loss for the three months to October.
Suzy Lamplugh: Search of house continues
A fresh search for clues behind the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has entered a second week.
Ms Lamplugh, from London, was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994, although a body has never been found.
Met Police confirmed it would resume its search in the back garden of the former home of the prime suspect's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.
John Cannan hopes it will "end speculation about his involvement".
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Low cloud and mist should clear this morning leaving a dry day with some sunny spells and highs of 14C (57F).
