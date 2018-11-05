Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating after armed officers shot a man in Bromsgrove who was reported to be carrying a handgun.

The 53-year-old man was shot in Birmingham Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

West Mercia Police said the incident happened after a man was seen with a handgun in nearby School Lane.