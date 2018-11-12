Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

About 1,000 beacons were lit at the end of Remembrance Day commemorations last night to mark a return to the light of peace after the horrors of World War One. Fires were lit in Rugeley, Cound, Worcester, the Malvern Hills, Kempsey and Ross-on-Wye among others across the West Midlands.
By Vanessa Pearce
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Beacons lit at end of Remembrance Day
Thousands take part in Remembrance Day events
More than 10,000 people gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum this weekend to mark the end of World War One.
Organisers said the Staffordshire service was a culmination of four years of events to encourage younger generations to learn about the war.
Beacons were lit in towns and cities across the UK, including Rugeley, Staffordshire. to reflect the power of light over darkness.
'Signs of improvement' at city prison
HMP Birmingham, which was taken over by the government in the summer, is showing early signs of improvement, inspectors say.
The prison was removed from the control of G4S in August after it was said to be in a "state of crisis".
The Independent Monitoring Board said conditions inside the jail had been "squalid" and "vermin infested".
However, inspectors said additional staff and a reduced prison population had made a difference and it was now "turning a corner".
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, at J9 for A446 Lichfield Road J10 Curdworth.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound at J9, A446 (Curdworth), because of an accident.
Suzy Lamplugh: Search enters third week
A garden in Sutton Coldfield continues to be investigated by officers in connection with the disappearance of London estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.
The 25-year-old disappeared in July 1986 and was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994. A body has never been found.
Police are searching at a house once owned by the mother of John Cannan - the prime suspect in Suzy's killing.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It should be a dry day with sunny spells with a few scattered showers this afternoon and highs of 10C (50F).
