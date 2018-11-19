Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are plans to restore a canal in Stoke-on-Trent that dates back more than 200 years.

The Burslem Branch Canal opened in 1805 and was closed in 1961.

Volunteers have been working on trying to restore it since 2014.

Plans include the construction of a lit footpath, which would provide an off-road route from Middleport into the heart of Burslem Town Centre, with work expected to start in the new year.