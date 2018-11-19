Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Canal restoration work set to start

    There are plans to restore a canal in Stoke-on-Trent that dates back more than 200 years.

    Canal
    Copyright: Staffordshire Film Archive

    The Burslem Branch Canal opened in 1805 and was closed in 1961.

    Volunteers have been working on trying to restore it since 2014.

    Plans include the construction of a lit footpath, which would provide an off-road route from Middleport into the heart of Burslem Town Centre, with work expected to start in the new year.

  2. Custody death officers face misconduct hearing

    Three West Midlands police officers are due to face a misconduct hearing in connection with a man who died while in custody.

    Kingsley Burrell
    Copyright: Family handout

    Kingsley Burrell, 29, died from cardiac arrest in March 2011, four days after being detained by police.

    Last year, the three police officers were cleared of perjury and perverting the course of justice in connection with the case.

    It will be a cloudy day with some scattered showers but sunny spells at times and highs of 8C (46F).

