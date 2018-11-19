Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are plans to restore a canal in Stoke-on-Trent that dates back more than 200 years. The Burslem Branch Canal opened in 1805 and was closed in 1961. Volunteers have been working on trying to restore it since 2014. Plans include the construction of a lit footpath, which would provide an off-road route from Middleport into the heart of Burslem Town Centre, with work expected to start in the new year.
Canal restoration work set to start
Custody death officers face misconduct hearing
Three West Midlands police officers are due to face a misconduct hearing in connection with a man who died while in custody.
Kingsley Burrell, 29, died from cardiac arrest in March 2011, four days after being detained by police.
Last year, the three police officers were cleared of perjury and perverting the course of justice in connection with the case.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a cloudy day with some scattered showers but sunny spells at times and highs of 8C (46F).
