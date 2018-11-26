Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's ten years since ceramic manufacturer Spode went into administration. The firm had been part of Stoke-on-Trent's industrial heritage for almost 250 years. Hundreds of people lost their jobs when the company closed its doors. But after a decade, dozens of artists have opened studios at the site and finishing touches are being made to a boutique hotel.
By Vanessa Pearce
Severe accident: A533 Cheshire both ways
A533 Cheshire both ways severe accident, from Crewe Road to Park Lane.
A533 Cheshire - A533 Middlewich Road in Sandbach closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Crewe Road junction to the Park Lane junction, because of an accident.
Hotel to open at historic ceramic site
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, from J5 for A452 Newport Road to J4 for M42.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
Vigil held for boy killed in stabbing
More than 200 people gathered for a vigil last night in memory of a teenager who was fatally stabbed.
Jaydon Washington James, 16, was found in Deedmore Road, Wood End, Coventry, during Saturday night. He died in hospital later.
Police said Jaydon was attacked while with friends, who were also seriously injured and are in hospital.
A murder investigation has been launched and West Midlands Police said officers were "following a number of active lines of inquiry".
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J8 for M50 to J7 for A44 Whittington Road Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J8 M50 to J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a mostly dry day with some sunshine and highs of 7C (45F).
