Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man has died after being hit by a car in Solihull yesterday. It's believed the 70-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a silver VW Passat. Stratford Road at the junction of Church Road, Shirley, was closed for a time after the crash, which happened at about 17:00. Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Rail services between Coventry and Rugby have been suspended due to an incident, said Virgin Trains.
We'll bring you more information as we get it.
Two lanes of the M5 southbound in Worcestershire remain closed after an earlier car fire.
Traffic was held for a time between J7 and J8 for emergency services to attend.
Delays of about 30 minutes are being reported in the area, said Highways England.
Showery spells of rain will work their way through the region today, with some brighter patches this afternoon with highs of 11C (52F).
