Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

    A man has died after being hit by a car in Solihull yesterday.

    Scene of crash
    Copyright: Google

    It's believed the 70-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a silver VW Passat.

    Stratford Road at the junction of Church Road, Shirley, was closed for a time after the crash, which happened at about 17:00.

    Any witnesses are being urged to come forward.

  2. BreakingCoventry to Rugby rail lines blocked

    Rail services between Coventry and Rugby have been suspended due to an incident, said Virgin Trains.

    We'll bring you more information as we get it.

  3. Car fire causing M5 delays

    BBC News Travel

    Two lanes of the M5 southbound in Worcestershire remain closed after an earlier car fire.

    Traffic was held for a time between J7 and J8 for emergency services to attend.

    Delays of about 30 minutes are being reported in the area, said Highways England.

  4. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    Showery spells of rain will work their way through the region today, with some brighter patches this afternoon with highs of 11C (52F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

