Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Summary
- Live updates from Monday 17 December
- Click Related Stories to read news from your area
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
HS2: MPs had 'enormously wrong' cost estimate
A former executive at HS2 has said he believes the company misled MPs about how much it would cost to purchase land along the route of the new high-speed rail line.
Doug Thornton told the BBC's Panorama the costing underestimated the value of many properties HS2 needed to purchase along the proposed route and thousands more had not been budgeted for.
The estimated cost of the first phase - between London and Birmingham - is about £27bn.
Mr Thornton said the figure MPs saw was hundreds of millions of pounds too low. He was later dismissed.
HS2 rejects claims MPs were misled.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
After a fine start with some sunshine, it should be a dry day with highs of 8C (46F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.