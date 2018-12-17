Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former executive at HS2 has said he believes the company misled MPs about how much it would cost to purchase land along the route of the new high-speed rail line.

HS2 Ltd Copyright: HS2 Ltd

Doug Thornton told the BBC's Panorama the costing underestimated the value of many properties HS2 needed to purchase along the proposed route and thousands more had not been budgeted for.

The estimated cost of the first phase - between London and Birmingham - is about £27bn.

Mr Thornton said the figure MPs saw was hundreds of millions of pounds too low. He was later dismissed.

HS2 rejects claims MPs were misled.