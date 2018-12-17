Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates from Monday 17 December
  2. Click Related Stories to read news from your area

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. HS2: MPs had 'enormously wrong' cost estimate

    A former executive at HS2 has said he believes the company misled MPs about how much it would cost to purchase land along the route of the new high-speed rail line.

    Artist impression HS2
    Copyright: HS2 Ltd

    Doug Thornton told the BBC's Panorama the costing underestimated the value of many properties HS2 needed to purchase along the proposed route and thousands more had not been budgeted for.

    The estimated cost of the first phase - between London and Birmingham - is about £27bn.

    Mr Thornton said the figure MPs saw was hundreds of millions of pounds too low. He was later dismissed.

    HS2 rejects claims MPs were misled.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 to J6 for A38.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    After a fine start with some sunshine, it should be a dry day with highs of 8C (46F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top