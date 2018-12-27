Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Live updates from Thursday 27 December
Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

  1. Reduced rail service today between Birmingham and London

    People planning to head by rail to London from Birmingham New Street are being warned to check the timetable today before travelling.

    Network Rail's carrying out improvement works at London Euston, forcing it to shut some railway lines.

    Virgin Trains says that means services to and from the English capital will be reduced, with two per hour today between Euston and the West Midlands.

  3. Weather: A cloudy, misty start for the West Midlands

    Mainly cloudy this morning with quite a lot of mist around to begin with and there's a chance of the odd spot of drizzle in places. High 9C (48F).

    Then this afternoon, staying mostly cloudy with the chance of a brighter break around. Low 5C (41F).

  Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    Hope you all had a good Christmas - welcome to our live service for Thursday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

