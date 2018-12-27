Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Live updates from Thursday 27 December
Click Related Stories to read news from your area
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Reduced rail service today between Birmingham and London
BBC News Travel
People planning to head by rail to London from Birmingham New Street are being warned to check the timetable today before travelling.
Network Rail's carrying out improvement works at London Euston, forcing it to shut some railway lines.
Virgin Trains says that means services to and from the English capital will be reduced, with two per hour today between Euston and the West Midlands.
In the papers: Helpline 'referring more people to A&E'
Express and Star
From the Express and Star:
Weather: A cloudy, misty start for the West Midlands
BBC Weather
Mainly cloudy this morning with quite a lot of mist around to begin with and there's a chance of the odd spot of drizzle in places. High 9C (48F).
Then this afternoon, staying mostly cloudy with the chance of a brighter break around. Low 5C (41F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Hope you all had a good Christmas - welcome to our live service for Thursday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
