Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

After a cold start with some sunshine it will turn cloudier with the chance of showers and highs of 10C (50F).
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a cold start with some sunshine it will turn cloudier with the chance of showers and highs of 10C (50F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.
Large fire breaks out at factory
Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area near the fire in Tyseley.Read more