Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 12C (54F).
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A5 to J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J18, A5 (Rugby) to J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 12C (54F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.