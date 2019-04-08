Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early mist or fog should clear leaving a cloudy day with the chance of showers and highs of 15C (59F).
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Early mist or fog should clear leaving a cloudy day with the chance of showers and highs of 15C (59F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.