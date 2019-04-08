Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Monday 8 April
By Vanessa Pearce

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452.

    M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down lorry.

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    Early mist or fog should clear leaving a cloudy day with the chance of showers and highs of 15C (59F).

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

