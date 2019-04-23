Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 23 April
- Click related stories to read updates from your area
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time