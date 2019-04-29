Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Monday 29 April
  1. Vaisakhi celebrated by thousands

    Thousands of people spent Sunday at the Vaisakhi celebrations in Birmingham.

    Vaisakhi
    Copyright: Santosh Kaur

    Processions made their way from Smethwick and Hockley to Handsworth Park where a free community event was held.

    Vaisakhi
    Copyright: Santosh Kaur

    The gathering included Sikh cultural activities, a children's play area and arts and crafts exhibitions.

    Vaisakhi
    Copyright: Santosh Kaur

    The event celebrating the birth of Sikh Khalsa had an area for worship, Darbar, that was open to all communities to visit and understand the Sikh faith.

    Food was prepared by various Gurdwaras from across Birmingham and the Black Country.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Any early fog should lift to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells and highs of 16C (61F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

