Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Thousands of people spent Sunday at the Vaisakhi celebrations in Birmingham.

Processions made their way from Smethwick and Hockley to Handsworth Park where a free community event was held.

The gathering included Sikh cultural activities, a children's play area and arts and crafts exhibitions.

The event celebrating the birth of Sikh Khalsa had an area for worship, Darbar, that was open to all communities to visit and understand the Sikh faith.

Food was prepared by various Gurdwaras from across Birmingham and the Black Country.