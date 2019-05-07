Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Rising knife crime linked to council cuts, study suggests
Places in England that have seen the biggest council spending cuts to youth services are likely to see the biggest increases in knife crime, a study says.
Wolverhampton and the City of Westminster were the worst hit, with youth services cut by 91% since 2014-15, followed by Cambridgeshire County Council (88%), according to the figures.
Research by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime showed the average council cut real-terms spending on youth services - such as youth clubs - by 40% between 2014-15 and 2017-18.
It is not possible to directly compare the geographical areas covered by police forces and local authority boundaries, but the APPG analysis suggests forces serving areas with the biggest cuts, such as West Midlands Police, have also seen some of the highest increases in knife crime.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
After a dry start for many there will be scattered showers, with highs of 9C (48F).
