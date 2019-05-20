Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
European elections 2019: Views from the centre of England
With UK elections to the European Parliament only days away, what do voters in Meriden - the self-styled "centre of England" - think about them?
BBC News visited the village to find out. Read the full story here.
Man charged after officers injured
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a van crashed with three police cars, injuring five officers in Droitwich.
Ifran Mohammed, 30, of Birmingham, was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis, police said.
The van, which was suspected to have been stolen, crashed in Salwarpe Road, on Saturday after failing to stop for officers, police said.
The officers suffered minor injuries.
Mr Mohammed, of Coleshill Road, will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, from J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J17, A534 (Sandbach) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
