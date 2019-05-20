Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a van crashed with three police cars, injuring five officers in Droitwich.

Ifran Mohammed, 30, of Birmingham, was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis, police said.

The van, which was suspected to have been stolen, crashed in Salwarpe Road, on Saturday after failing to stop for officers, police said.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

Mr Mohammed, of Coleshill Road, will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.