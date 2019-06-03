Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It was unusual for first-generation Asian women to learn to drive after arriving in England in the 1960s and 70s, but some were determined to ignore convention and get behind the wheel.

Their stories are being told in a new exhibition.

Dawinder Bansal Copyright: Dawinder Bansal

Among those featured is Jagdish Khaira, 64, who credits her "forward-thinking" father for giving her the opportunity to learn to drive.

She was nine years old when her family left Jalandhar, Punjab, India in 1964 for Leamington Spa.

"In those days all we were expected to do was do manual work, use the buses to go wherever you wanted and driving itself was a luxury and you weren't expected to have luxuries.