Flood warnings as rivers rise

Flood gates were shut in Upton upon Severn, last night with water levels set to rise well into the weekend, said the Environment Agency (EA). Manager Dave Throup said the level of the River Severn was rising and it would keep monitoring it over the weekend. "These are normal levels for a winter flood," he said, "but the problem is they're happening in the summer." It should be a "gradually improving situation" over the weekend, said Dave Throup, with just showers forecast. "The problem is there's an awful lot of water still to come through." "In Worcester it's going to keep rising well into tomorrow and possibly Sunday, with maybe another half a meter [of water} to go.
Expect some rain during rush hour
Drivers are facing a rush hour of wet weather as rain's expected to sweep across most of the West Midlands.
Shropshire's forecast to get the worst of it although it's also looking like being pretty wet in parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire and elsewhere.
The Environment Agency has ten flood warnings across the region along with more than a dozen flood alerts.
Rain will gradually ease and clear with some sunny spells later and highs of 17C (63F).