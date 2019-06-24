Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight. Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder. The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene. A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Police seize 'terrifying' arsenal of weapons
A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.
Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder.
The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.
A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.
West Midlands Police secures £7m for 'knife crime emergency'
Police in the West Midlands have been given more than £7m in extra government cash to help tackle youth violence.
The force said the majority of the "Project Guardian" funding would go towards preventing knife crime.
The force will focus more resources on Birmingham's night time economy and mediation services for young people.
Critics said the funding was not enough and the plan relied too heavily on police officers working overtime.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be dry and bright at times but also some showers with highs of 22C (72F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.