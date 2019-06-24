Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Funding to tackle 'knife crime emergency'
By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Police seize 'terrifying' arsenal of weapons

    A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.

    Knives
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder.

    The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.

    A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.

  2. West Midlands Police secures £7m for 'knife crime emergency'

    Police in the West Midlands have been given more than £7m in extra government cash to help tackle youth violence.

    Knife
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The force said the majority of the "Project Guardian" funding would go towards preventing knife crime.

    The force will focus more resources on Birmingham's night time economy and mediation services for young people.

    Critics said the funding was not enough and the plan relied too heavily on police officers working overtime.

