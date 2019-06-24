Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.

West Midlands Police Copyright: West Midlands Police

Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder.

The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.