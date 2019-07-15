Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The toddler was found with head injuries at a house in Speke, Liverpool, on Friday evening. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.
Officers were called to the address in Belsford Way by the ambulance service at about 18:00, Merseyside Police said.
A 23-year-old man from Winsford remains in police custody.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, near J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road to Aston Expressway and queues northbound near J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a shed load and a spillage.
Police dogs sniff out buried drugs
Drugs with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds - including some buried underground - have been sniffed out by police dogs in Birmingham city centre.
The dogs found more than 100 bags of class B drugs between April and June, the West Midlands force said.
Officers also seized a handful of knives, including a machete, during an operation which saw patrols stepped up in the Millennium Point area, next to Eastside City Park, following concerns over drugs and robberies.
Birmingham pub bombing campaigner to stand for PCC
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J5 for A452 to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of an accident.
Government 'too slow' to tackle LGBT teaching row
Sara Khan, hired by the government to tackle extremism, says teachers should have had more support.Read more
Cash, knives and drugs found during raids
A "significant" amount of cocaine along with a gun, knives and illegal steroids have been seized by police in Stafford over the weekend in an operation focusing on serious crime.
Eleven people were arrested after raids on five properties. Ten vehicles were also stopped.
The "intelligence-led" operation also recovered cannabis with an estimated value of £11,000 along with £8,000 in cash.
Birmingham pub bombing campaigner to stand for PCC
A woman whose sister was killed in the Birmingham pub bombings has launched a bid to become a police and crime commissioner.
Julie Hambleton has campaigned on behalf of victims' families since her sister Maxine died in the 1974 attacks.
She hopes to be elected as the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) at the polls next May.
Ms Hambleton said she would not be a "one-issue candidate" but declined to confirm any policies.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J3A for M6 Toll.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J3a M6 Toll, because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be a dry and fine day with light winds and highs of 22C (72F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.