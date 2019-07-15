Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A "significant" amount of cocaine along with a gun, knives and illegal steroids have been seized by police in Stafford over the weekend in an operation focusing on serious crime.

Staffordshire Police Copyright: Staffordshire Police

Eleven people were arrested after raids on five properties. Ten vehicles were also stopped.

Staffordshire Police Copyright: Staffordshire Police

The "intelligence-led" operation also recovered cannabis with an estimated value of £11,000 along with £8,000 in cash.