Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J5 for A452 to J6 for A38.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of an accident.

  4. Cash, knives and drugs found during raids

    A "significant" amount of cocaine along with a gun, knives and illegal steroids have been seized by police in Stafford over the weekend in an operation focusing on serious crime.

    Cash
    Copyright: Staffordshire Police

    Eleven people were arrested after raids on five properties. Ten vehicles were also stopped.

    Cannabis
    Copyright: Staffordshire Police

    The "intelligence-led" operation also recovered cannabis with an estimated value of £11,000 along with £8,000 in cash.

  5. Murder arrest after death of boy aged one

    A Cheshire man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year-old boy.

    Address
    Copyright: Google

    The toddler was found with head injuries at a house in Speke, Liverpool, on Friday evening. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

    Officers were called to the address in Belsford Way by the ambulance service at about 18:00, Merseyside Police said.

    A 23-year-old man from Winsford remains in police custody.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, near J6 for A38.

    M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road to Aston Expressway and queues northbound near J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a shed load and a spillage.

  7. Police dogs sniff out buried drugs

    Drugs with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds - including some buried underground - have been sniffed out by police dogs in Birmingham city centre.

    Sniffer dog
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    The dogs found more than 100 bags of class B drugs between April and June, the West Midlands force said.

    Sniffer dog
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Officers also seized a handful of knives, including a machete, during an operation which saw patrols stepped up in the Millennium Point area, next to Eastside City Park, following concerns over drugs and robberies.

  8. Birmingham pub bombing campaigner to stand for PCC

    A woman whose sister was killed in the Birmingham pub bombings has launched a bid to become a police and crime commissioner.

    Julie Hambleton
    Copyright: BBC

    Julie Hambleton has campaigned on behalf of victims' families since her sister Maxine died in the 1974 attacks.

    She hopes to be elected as the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) at the polls next May.

    Ms Hambleton said she would not be a "one-issue candidate" but declined to confirm any policies.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J3A for M6 Toll.

    M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J3a M6 Toll, because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

  10. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It will be a dry and fine day with light winds and highs of 22C (72F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  11. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

