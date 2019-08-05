Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman conceived by rape wants her father brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution".

"Vicky" says her mother was under the age of consent when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her.

She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape.

Video content Video caption: 'I'm a walking crime scene' 'I'm a walking crime scene'

Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, Jess Phillips, says children conceived through rape should "absolutely" be considered victims.

