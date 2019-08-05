Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman conceived by rape wants her father brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution". "Vicky" says her mother was under the age of consent when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her. She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape. Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, Jess Phillips, says children conceived through rape should "absolutely" be considered victims. You can see more on this story on the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and the BBC News channel from 10:00.
'I am DNA proof my father is a rapist'
Video: 'I am DNA proof my father is a rapist'
Victoria Derbyshire
Hospitals set to receive £850m revealed
Power restored after substation fire
Power has been restored to Coventry residents affected by a fire at an electrical substation.
Part of Foleshill Road was closed to traffic while crews dealt with the blaze on Sunday.
Western Power Distribution said power was restored by 23:00.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Early cloud should clear leaving a mostly sunny day with some scattered showers and highs of 20C (68F).
Crews fighting factory fire
A fire has broken out in a factory in Wednesbury.
About 40 firefighters are at the scene on Alma Street.
Crews were called to the unit shortly after 06:00.
Crash causing M6 congestion
A crash has closed two lanes of the M6 northbound in Warwickshire at J3.
It happened in the roadworks area close to the Bedworth bypass.
There's two miles of queuing traffic in the area.
