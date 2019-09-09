Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Three arrested after boy attacked

    Three teenagers have been arrested after a boy was pushed from his bike and attacked by a group in a park, police say.

    The 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the attack in Queen's Park, Crewe, shortly before 15:15 on Sunday.

    The three aged 14, 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of assault, said Cheshire Police.

  3. Birmingham voted one of UK's 'best airports'

    Birmingham Airport has been voted one of the best in the country.

    Long queues, crowded terminals and pricey parking charges have led to Belfast International being rated the UK's worst airport in a survey by consumer magazine Which?.

    By contrast "cosy" Doncaster Sheffield came top, followed by Birmingham and Heathrow's Terminal 5.

    In April and May this year, 4,499 Which? members were surveyed about 6,237 airport experiences in terms of satisfaction.

  4. In pictures: The extreme lifestyle of a strongman

    BBC News

    Mikey Lane eats 8,500 calories a day and trains five days a week in his bid to become one of the strongest men in the world.

    Mikey, 35, eats seven chickens a week, along with six pizzas, as part of his training regime.

    The semi-professional strongman from Nuneaton has dedicated the last nine years to pushing himself to his limits to chase his dream.

    You can see more pictures here.

  6. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It will be a cloudy and cool day with some rain and highs of 15C (59F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  7. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

