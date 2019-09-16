Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Car driver killed in crash with lorry

    A 70-year-old man from Warwickshire died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry.

    Scene of crash
    Copyright: Google

    The driver died at the scene and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a shoulder injury, police said.

    The accident happened near Moreton-in-Marsh, at the junction of the A44 and A424, on Friday afternoon.

    The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from the West Midlands, was not injured.

  2. One hundred tonnes of hay alight

    Firefighters have spent the night at the scene of a fire involving 100 tonnes of hay.

    Fire
    Copyright: Shropshire Fire Service
    Fire
    Copyright: Shropshire Fire Service

    Crews were called to land close to Baschurch Road in Leton on Sunday afternoon.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a break down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. In pictures: Peaky Blinders festival

    Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans gathered in their best 1920s garb for a festival dedicated to the BBC show.

    Peaky Blinders
    Copyright: PA Media

    Actors recreated scenes from the drama in the streets of Digbeth, Birmingham, at the two-day event.

    Peaky blinders festival
    Copyright: PA Media
    Primal Scream
    Copyright: PA Media

    Musical acts included Primal Scream and Liam Gallagher.

    Ballet
    Copyright: PA Media

    The show's creator Steven Knight said a ballet by the Rambert Dance Company was "mind-blowing".

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A462 West Midlands both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A462 West Midlands both ways severe disruption, between Milestone Way and A4124 Lichfield Road.

    A462 West Midlands - A462 Essington Road in Essington closed in both directions between the Milestone Way junction and New Invention Island, because of a police investigation.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. 'Thoughts of the life I took haunt me in my cell'

    Phil Mackie

    Midlands correspondent, BBC News

    Sadam Essakhil wants people to avoid the mistakes that led him to kill.

    He was 15 when he murdered Lukasz Furmanek in Handsworth on 31 May 2015.

    There was no need to have been carrying a knife when the clash took a life, and left a mother without her son, he said.

    If others follow his path, they will be haunted by the thoughts of their crime while lying awake in their cell, he said.

    Essakhil is fronting an anti-knife crime campaign for West Midlands Police.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Thoughts of the life I took haunt me in my cell'

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J7 for A34 Birmingham Road to J6 for A38.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queues on M6 southbound from J7, A34 (Great Barr) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a car that's broken down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    After a dull morning with patchy rain it will be a cloudy day with highs of 17C (63F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  11. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top