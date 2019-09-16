Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 70-year-old man from Warwickshire died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry.

The driver died at the scene and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a shoulder injury, police said.

The accident happened near Moreton-in-Marsh, at the junction of the A44 and A424, on Friday afternoon.

The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from the West Midlands, was not injured.