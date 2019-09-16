Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 70-year-old man from Warwickshire died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry. The driver died at the scene and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a shoulder injury, police said. The accident happened near Moreton-in-Marsh, at the junction of the A44 and A424, on Friday afternoon. The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from the West Midlands, was not injured.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Car driver killed in crash with lorry
A 70-year-old man from Warwickshire died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry.
The driver died at the scene and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a shoulder injury, police said.
The accident happened near Moreton-in-Marsh, at the junction of the A44 and A424, on Friday afternoon.
The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from the West Midlands, was not injured.
One hundred tonnes of hay alight
Firefighters have spent the night at the scene of a fire involving 100 tonnes of hay.
Crews were called to land close to Baschurch Road in Leton on Sunday afternoon.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Road cordoned off for police incident
An area of Hinton Road in Hereford has been cordoned off, police say.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
In pictures: Peaky Blinders festival
Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans gathered in their best 1920s garb for a festival dedicated to the BBC show.
Actors recreated scenes from the drama in the streets of Digbeth, Birmingham, at the two-day event.
Musical acts included Primal Scream and Liam Gallagher.
The show's creator Steven Knight said a ballet by the Rambert Dance Company was "mind-blowing".
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A462 West Midlands both ways
A462 West Midlands both ways severe disruption, between Milestone Way and A4124 Lichfield Road.
A462 West Midlands - A462 Essington Road in Essington closed in both directions between the Milestone Way junction and New Invention Island, because of a police investigation.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Thoughts of the life I took haunt me in my cell'
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
Sadam Essakhil wants people to avoid the mistakes that led him to kill.
He was 15 when he murdered Lukasz Furmanek in Handsworth on 31 May 2015.
There was no need to have been carrying a knife when the clash took a life, and left a mother without her son, he said.
If others follow his path, they will be haunted by the thoughts of their crime while lying awake in their cell, he said.
Essakhil is fronting an anti-knife crime campaign for West Midlands Police.
Meningitis: 'I'm no longer Miss Independent'
A survey shows few understand the long-term effects of meningitis for people like Lesley.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J7 for A34 Birmingham Road to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queues on M6 southbound from J7, A34 (Great Barr) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a car that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
After a dull morning with patchy rain it will be a cloudy day with highs of 17C (63F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.